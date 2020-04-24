Always Be Closing: A Sand Castle in Quogue

Sand Castle in Quogue, Photo: Courtesy Sotheby's

Children build sandcastles out of small grains of sand and a whole lot of imagination. This Quogue property, the "Sand Castle," takes that dreamy grandeur and makes it real.

Exclusively listed by Chris Foglia of Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty, the Sand Castle sold and closed on April 15 for $16.4 million. Sand Castle sits on 3.68 manicured acres with oceanfront views and access, plus bay access with 3 deeded boat slips. No detail has been missed throughout the living areas, gourmet chef's kitchen, incredible master suite with his and hers bathrooms and closets, 8 additional bedrooms and 10 additional bathrooms, gym with bath and multiple balconies looking out to the ocean. The estate contains numerous luxury amenities, including a heated gunite pool with retractable cover, outdoor kitchen and living areas and all-weather tennis court.

"The sellers of this property purchased the land to build the family retreat they had always dreamed of," Foglia says. "By acting as their own general contractor, all the way down to the interior design, they were able to oversee the entire process, making sure that every step was done with care and to the highest standards. After years of enjoying the house, resort-like pool area, ocean beach and bay access with all of their family and friends, they decided to move on and we found buyers who were looking to do just the same. The new buyers also look forward to bringing all of their family and friends to spend time enjoying all of the amazing amenities that this property has to offer."

April Kaynor from William Raveis Real Estate brought the buyer.