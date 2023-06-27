Amagansett Dunes Beach House Just in Time for Summer

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A contemporary home in the Amagansett Dunes may just be the perfect beach house — and there’s still time to be in it this summer.

The house at 25 Treasure Island Drive offers exclusive access to the ocean and “peek-a-boo” ocean views from the roof deck, according to the Corcoran Group listing. The asking price? $3.85 million. Randi R. Ball has the listing.

Just renovated in 2021, the 1,800-square-foot residence features a modern kitchen with high-end appliances, such as Bosch and Fisher & Paykel. Natural light shines through on the first floor thanks to double-height ceilings and a wall of glass sliding doors. A fireplace can be found at the center of the living room.

There are a total of four bedrooms, two full bathrooms and two powder rooms.

A sleek wooden staircase leads to the second floor, dedicated to the primary bedroom, which enjoys a private east-facing balcony and a luxurious bathroom with radiant floors, a double vanity and a spacious walk-in shower.

Up on the rooftop deck, there is a propane fire pit. A total of four decks at different levels allow for spending time outdoors listening to the sounds of the ocean.

Also on the 0.11-acre property is an outdoor shower for washing off after a day at the ocean.

[Listing: 25 Treasure Island Drive, Amagansett | Agent: Randi R. Ball, the Corcoran Group] GMAP

