Amagansett Dunes Beach House Just in Time for Summer

Amagansett Dunes
The beach house at 25 Treasure Island Drive is located on a private street in the Amagansett Dunes.
Brian Bailey for The Corcoran Group

A contemporary home in the Amagansett Dunes may just be the perfect beach house — and there’s still time to be in it this summer.

The house at 25 Treasure Island Drive offers exclusive access to the ocean and “peek-a-boo” ocean views from the roof deck, according to the Corcoran Group listing. The asking price? $3.85 million. Randi R. Ball has the listing.

Just renovated in 2021, the 1,800-square-foot residence features a modern kitchen with high-end appliances, such as Bosch and Fisher & Paykel. Natural light shines through on the first floor thanks to double-height ceilings and a wall of glass sliding doors. A fireplace can be found at the center of the living room.

Amagansett Dunes
The rooftop deck, which offers a “peek-a-boo” view of the ocean.Brian Bailey for The Corcoran Group

There are a total of four bedrooms, two full bathrooms and two powder rooms.

A sleek wooden staircase leads to the second floor, dedicated to the primary bedroom, which enjoys a private east-facing balcony and a luxurious bathroom with radiant floors, a double vanity and a spacious walk-in shower.

Up on the rooftop deck, there is a propane fire pit. A total of four decks at different levels allow for spending time outdoors listening to the sounds of the ocean.

Also on the 0.11-acre property is an outdoor shower for washing off after a day at the ocean.

[Listing: 25 Treasure Island Drive, Amagansett | Agent: Randi R. Ball, the Corcoran Group] GMAP

Brian Bailey for The Corcoran Group
Amagansett Dunes
The living roomBrian Bailey for The Corcoran Group
A view of the staircase from the dining roomBrian Bailey for The Corcoran Group
A view of the kitchen from the dining areaBrian Bailey for The Corcoran Group
The kitchenBrian Bailey for The Corcoran Group
The primary bedroom features a private balconyBrian Bailey for The Corcoran Group
The primary bathroomBrian Bailey for The Corcoran Group
Another bathroomBrian Bailey for The Corcoran Group
A patioBrian Bailey for The Corcoran Group
The lawn on the 0.11-acre propertyBrian Bailey for The Corcoran Group
Space to hang the surf boardBrian Bailey for The Corcoran Group

