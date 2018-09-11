Let's All Do the Hamptons Restaurant Shuffle

Ah, autumn in the Hamptons. The days grow shorter, the nights grow crisp, the traffic by Pumpkintown gets more insane--and we always wave farewell to some eateries. The latest news is that Blue Duck Bakery in Southampton has lost its lease (the new owner of the building, Citarella's Joe Gurrera, has other plans for the space); last week came the news that Bay Burger in Sag Harbor will close next month and the building put up for sale.

If you're interested in running your own eatery, here's a roundup of restaurant spaces for sale from Westhampton to Montauk. Did we forget any? Let us know in the comments. (In some cases, the business is for sale; in others, just the building.)

Westhampton

In Westhampton Beach, the Beach Bakery Grand Cafe is a very popular meeting spot right in the center of Main Street. It's now available for sale for the first time in 30 years. Represented by Hal Zwick and Patrick M. Galway at Town & Country, the business is available turnkey for $5.75 million. All buildings and equipment are baked right in!

The building is 7700 square feet, set on 0.3 of an acre. The full-service restaurant was renovated and expanded at a cost of $3 million five years ago, with top of the market equipment added, seating expanded, and front and back patios updated. There's an elevator that connects the first and second floors, with staff apartments on the second floor.

Hampton Bays

The Inn Spot on the Bay is well located (on the, um, bay), right by the Ponquogue Bridge leading to ocean beaches. It's a quirky, charming hostelry and restaurant. Listed for $4.75 million by Gloria Joseph and Lawrence Ingolia at Sotheby's, there's just under an acre of land with 140 feet of bulkheaded waterfront and a 125-foot dock.

Southampton

Silver's, the iconic lunch-only Main Street restaurant, is set to close by the end of the year, after 95 years in family hands. The lovely old building, which dates back to 1905, can seat 47 people inside and 32 diners outside. Listed by Dennis Schmidt and John P. Vitello at Brown Harris Stevens, asking price for the 2,636 square foot building is $5.8 million.

The well-loved family-owned Italian restaurant La Parmigiana on Hampton Road has had its building listed for the past year. The restaurant opened in 1974. Built in 1931, the building is 5,494 square feet with 3,239 square feet as basement and kitchen prep space. The outdoor dining area is 800 square feet. The building also comes with five private parking spots. The building is listed with Matthew Charles Nesi of Wald Real Estate for $5.3 million--$1.5 million down since initial ask.

For $2.65 million, a budding restaurateur could scoop up 75 Jobs Lane. The 60 seat restaurant, currently called Le Chef, is repped by Lee Minetree at Saunders. It offers a great location right across from Agawam Park, three private parking spots, and a three bedroom, one bath apartment and office on the second floor.

Bridgehampton

The building that currently houses Salt Drift Farm, and formerly was Fresh and before that Southfork Kitchen, is for sale, along with its pretty grounds. $3.65 million buys the totally renovated 100-seat restaurant, which also has its own parking lot and a three-bedroom apartment upstairs. Hal Zwick at Town & Country has the listing.

Sag Harbor

Hal has also listed Bay Burger at 1742 Sag Harbor Turnpike, Sag Harbor. The well loved burger joint is set on 0.77 of an acre, with a 1600 square foot building. Seating, including the patio in back, is for 85.

The iconic Murf's Tavern, at 64 Division Street in Sag Harbor, has been in business over 50 years. The 1792 building is 770 square feet on a petite 0.05 of an acre, with a 55-person capacity inside and outside in the beer garden. Lee Minetree has the listing.

East Hampton

Lee has also listed 44 Three Mile Harbor Road, East Hampton, which is one of the rare buildings left in the Hamptons zoned for nightclub use. Of course the location, with a 5000 square foot building, has a long history with an enormous number of bars and restaurants, but could also be used for retail, office space, fitness and so on. There's 0.8 of an acre of land. Asking price, which has dwindled from the $5.5 million asked in 2009, is currently $3 million.

Amagansett

The building that has most recently hosted EMP Summer House, on the border of Amagansett and East Hampton, is for sale for a cool $7.5 million. Anthony C. Cerio, Mitchel L. Natter, and Jared Schiavoni at Brown Harris Stevens have the listing. There's a restaurant has seating for 220 people, with inside and outside bars. On 3.74 acres, there's also parking for 120 cars and staff accommodation.

In Napeague, which is Native American for "Restaurant Available for Longterm Lease," the site of Cyril's lies empty. Want to start it back up again? $1.4 million purchases the 0.55 of an acre of land as well as 1050 square foot building. Contact Hal Zwick at Town & Country.

Montauk

In Montauk, the oceanview Surfside Inn, at 685 Old Montauk Highway, is for sale. The 5100 square foot building houses both a restaurant, guest rooms and an apartment for the owner on just under half an acre of land. Robert Canberg at Nest Seekers has the listing, which is asking $4.7 million.

The site hosting Rick's Crabby Cowboy Cafe is for sale in Montauk, repped by Hal Zwick at Town & Country, and is asking $16 million. At 435 East Lake Drive, there's 5 acres of land and 6 acres underwater; a marina offers 500 feet of new bulkhead. There's also 19 renovated motel rooms, plus a 3-bedroom house; a large restaurant with new kitchen, and 90 feet of sandy beach on Lake Montauk. There's also 150 parking spots.