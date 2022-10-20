House of the Day

Amagansett Estate, One Block to the Ocean, Asks $14.995M

Amagansett
The estate at 10 St. Mary’s Lane in Amagansett offers plenty of outdoor entertaining space.
LPG / Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Realty

Situated just one block from the ocean in Amagansett, an estate has just been listed for nearly $15 million with Kyle Rosko and Marcy Braun of the Eklund | Gomes Team at Douglas Elliman. An open house will be held at 10 St. Mary’s Lane on Saturday, October 22, from 1 to 3 p.m., so buyers can check out the resort-style amenities, particularly when it comes to outdoor living.

From the outdoor lounge area with a fireplace to the oversized heated gunite pool that boasts a lounge shelf and raised spa, there is plenty to covet here. The exact list price is $14,995,000.

Amagansett
The heated gunite pool is a focal point of the outdoor area.LPG / Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Realty

The 8,800-square-foot house sits on a 1.2-acre parcel south of the highway, on a private road, and neighbors Indian Wells Beach.

A dramatic double-height foyer serves as the main entrance, which leads to a great room separated by a two-sided fireplace. Multiple windows allow the light to pour in and give a full view of the landscaped property.

The large chef’s kitchen features marble countertops, custom cabinetry, professional-grade appliances from Wolf, Miele, and Sub-Zero, two full-column wine coolers, and a center island with counter seating. It also features an enclosed porch with a fireplace “allowing for an effortless transition to the outdoors,” the listing says. Plus, it flows into the dining room.

On the north side of the home, there is a guest bedroom, a powder room, a laundry room with two washers and dryers, and a mudroom with access to the three-car garage. Up on the second level there are four well-sized guest bedrooms, three that are en suites, a half bathroom and access to a roof deck that provides a view of the Atlantic Ocean.

In total, the home offers eight bedrooms, eight full bathrooms and four half bathrooms.

Over on the south wing, there is a spacious family room, which could also be used as a bedroom, with a full bathroom, and an executive office/study. It is also home to a primary suite, which features a private terrace, a walk-in closet, a spa-like bathroom with two vanities, a marble shower, a soaking tub and a water closet.

Outdoor living is paramount here. In addition to the outdoor lounge area with a fireplace and the heated pool, there is also a pool house with a half-bathroom, an outdoor shower, and several spots to relax and entertain.

The estate is close to the downtown Amagansett area, where there are small shops and restaurants. It’s a perfect spot to be for next summer.

[Listing: 10 St Marys Lane, Amagansett |Brokers: Kyle Rosko and Marcy Braun, Douglas Elliman Realty] GMAP

Amagansett
