A house, just one lot removed from the ocean, with sweeping water views recently sold for $10.65 million.

Susan Breitenbach of The Corcoran Group and Bespoke Real Estate had the co-exclusive. The deal closed Feb. 6.

Located on a cul de sac in the coveted Amagansett Dunes, 266 Marine Boulevard also boasts views of a 16-acre adjacent reserve.

The Plotkin Family Limited Liability Corporation sold the 0.85-acre property to Joshua Peirez, who is the chief executive officer of Sterling and the former president and chief operating officer of Dun & Bradstreet. The buyer’s reps were Dawn and Diana Neway of Douglas Elliman.

The last asking price for 266 Marine Boulevard was $12.9 million.

Built in 2006, the 5,100-square-foot house offers six bedrooms and six-and-a-half baths.

A large living room is centered around a wood-burning fireplace, and provides access to the heated gunite pool. With an open layout, the attached chef’s kitchen features a large center island, double sinks and top-of-the-line appliances, along with a pantry. There is also a formal dining room.

A 2,100-square-foot rooftop mahogany deck provides incredible 360-degree views of the ocean and the nearby preserved land.

A spacious office, an en suite bedroom, a laundry room and a powder room complete the first level living space.

In addition, there is an attached two-car garage.

Up on the second level, two bedrooms share a terrace with ocean views.