Amagansett Mainstay Goes on the Market As It Celebrates 50th Year

Astro Pizza and Felice’s Ristorante on Amagansett Main Street reopened for the season Thursday, April 29, in what is its 50th year in business.
The family owned and operated business is the longest running restaurant in the hamlet, but, an era could soon be ending. Alda Lupo Stipanov and her husband, Nado, who run the restaurant with Alda’s brother Tony Lupo and his wife, Alison, have put the building on the market for $3.9 million. The asking price includes the restaurant business.
“Alda, Nado, Tony, and Alison are ready to retire,” says Kim Slater of Sotheby’s International Realty, who represents the listing with her husband, Rick Slater. “Their children have their own careers and are only able to help in the summer months,” she adds.
View this post on Instagram
Alda and Tony’s parents, Felice and Onofria Lupo, Sicilian immigrants, opened the restaurant in 1971 a few doors down from the current location. The restaurant moved to 237 Main Street and has been endured as one of the oldest pizza places on the East End. All of the pies are made on the original pizza stones and in the original ovens Felice purchased more than 40 years ago.
The restaurant has an interior seating capacity of 52 with an additional 20 to 30 seats outdoors, Slater says.
In addition to the 3,600-square-foot building has a two-bedroom apartment with one full bath on the second floor with a separate entrance.
“Opportunities such as this do not come around often in the hamlet of Amagansett,” the listing says.
Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.