Amagansett Mainstay Goes on the Market As It Celebrates 50th Year

Astro Pizza and Felice’s Ristorante on Amagansett Main Street reopened for the season Thursday, April 29, in what is its 50th year in business.

The family owned and operated business is the longest running restaurant in the hamlet, but, an era could soon be ending. Alda Lupo Stipanov and her husband, Nado, who run the restaurant with Alda’s brother Tony Lupo and his wife, Alison, have put the building on the market for $3.9 million. The asking price includes the restaurant business.

“Alda, Nado, Tony, and Alison are ready to retire,” says Kim Slater of Sotheby’s International Realty, who represents the listing with her husband, Rick Slater. “Their children have their own careers and are only able to help in the summer months,” she adds.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @astropizza.felicesristorante