The beach bungalow at 25 Surfside Drive in Amaganett Dunes was originally built for the playwright Neil Simon.

The midcentury Amagansett home originally built for Tony Award-winning playwright Neil Simon, best known for The Odd Couple, is the ultimate Hamptons summer rental.

Now owned by hotelier Sylvia Wong, the renovated beach bungalow comes with some added luxurious hospitality, such as Frette linens, a farm share and even daily housekeeping.

“This beautiful and storied home offers the seclusion and private beach access everyone wants in the Hamptons, but with a rare perk: proper luxury service from an award-winning hotel,” says Douglas Elliman’s Erin Boisson Aries, who has the listing with Thomas Aabo. “Everything is expertly handled for you.”

Roundtree Hotel in Amagansett, which Wong owns, provides a personal concierge, restaurant and exclusive reservations and grocery shopping. In addition to the high-end sheets, Matouk Terry and Grown Alchemist products are included.

The price for such a summer stay: $105,000 per month through June and $240,000 a month for July through August.

Located in a small celebrity-filled enclave, the house at 25 Surf Drive comes with private beach access and is only a short walk to the ocean. Simon lived in the bungalow when he received the first of his many Tonys. It was built in the 1960s by renowned East Hampton architect Alfred Scheffer. Wong purchased the property in 2021 and renovated the home,

There are actually two separate living spaces on the 0.6-acre property — the main house and a guest studio.

The 2,700-square-foot main residence offers three well-appointed bedrooms with spa-like bathrooms with walk-in showers. The living room features a wood-burning fireplace and plenty of space for entertaining, as it is open to the gourmet kitchen. The Danish-designed VIPP kitchen is equipped with Miele appliances and a wine fridge.

The backyard is well-manicured and offers loungers, an outdoor shower, a barbecue and a dining table.

Meanwhile in the two-story loft guest studio, which has a separate entrance, includes a living room and recreation area on the first floor with a full bathroom and a second-floor bedroom and home office with another full bath.

[Listing: 25 Surfside Drive, Amagansett| Brokers: Erin Boisson Aries and Thomas Aabo, Douglas Elliman | GMAP