A modern beach cottage just three houses from the Atlantic Ocean has come to market in Amagansett. The home at 163 Atlantic Avenue is asking $5.995 million, listed with Tim O’Connor of Brown Harris Stevens.

Award-winning architect Francois de Menil designed the Amagansett Dunes home, built in 2010, and O’Connor says the 1,900-square-foot home is in turnkey condition. Plus, there is room for expansion by adding to the footprint and a second floor, as well as the ability to add a pool on 0.33-acre property.

“Inspired by the seaside landscape, nestled in land preserve on three sides, the sophisticated home is designed to embrace its natural surroundings and create a seamless transition from indoor to outdoor living spaces,” the listing says.

The house was built with reinforced steel and high-density concrete. Alaskan yellow cedar siding adorns the exterior.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom home features stainless steel hardware and environmentally sensitive materials “for maximum comfort, efficiency and sustainability.”

The great room offers an open living and dining area with 14-foot south-facing Duratherm sliding doors that open to the outside. There is also an enclosed sunroom.

Outdoors, there is a custom free-standing outdoor shower and a sun deck.

Additional amenities include polished Portland cement radiant heated floors, honed marble vanities, a soaking tub, hidden pocket doors, custom beech crafted cabinetry, motorized Lutron shades, floor to ceiling natural fiber curtains, stainless steel Miele washer and dryer, a natural coconut fiber water filtration system, alarm system, and an external 48-kilowatt natural gas-powered generator.

The house also has a proven rental history for any buyer looking for an investment opportunity — though with this location that’s no surprise. We can feel the ocean breeze from here.