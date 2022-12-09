An East Hampton Renovated Home Plus Others to See This Weekend

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Start off your Saturday with an East Hampton home located at 13 Mcguirk Street. On the market for $1.795 million, this property will be represented by the Baris Team of Sotheby’s International Real Estate.

Inside of the 1,000 square foot space, there are two bedrooms and two full bathrooms. New construction can be found in the kitchen with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. The lighting and flooring of the home has also been updated.

A detached shower and outdoor access from the lower level of the home add to the ambiance. In the heart of the village, the home is not far from shops villages or references.

See it Saturday from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Other open houses this weekend:

129 and 138 Big Fresh Pond Road, North Sea

Price: $4.995 million

Broker: Raphael Avigdor, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, December 10, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

See it here ->

21 Millfarm Lane, Southampton

Price: $3.75 million

Brokers: Michaela Keszler and Paulina Keszler, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, December 10, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

See it here ->

206 Division Street, Sag Harbor Village

Price: $2.995 million

Broker: Marcy Braun, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, December 10, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

See it here ->

16 Jordan Drive, Water Mill

Price: $8.675 million

Broker: Thomas Cavallo, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, December 10, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

19 Elm Lane, Montauk

Price: $6.5 million

Brokers: Susan Ceslow, Joseph Van Asco and Candace Ceslow, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, December 10, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

2 West Way, East Hampton

Price: $3.495 million

Broker: Robert Kohr, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, December 10, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

3 Pierson Court, Water Mill

Price: $8.995 million

Brokers: Christopher J. Burnside And Aubri Peele, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, December 10, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

81 Seascape Lane, Village of Sagaponack

Price: $7.25 million

Brokers: Christopher J. Burnside And Aubri Peele, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, December 10, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

100 Further Lane, East Hampton

Price: $27.5 million

Broker: Rebekah C Baker, Southeby’s International Realty

Saturday, December 10, 1 – 4 p.m.and Sunday, December 11, 1 – 4 p.m.

See it here ->

10 Canal Way, Hampton Bays

Price: $2.975 million

Brokers: Constance Porto and Anne Marie Francavilla, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, December 10, 2 – 3:30 p.m. and Sunday December 11, 12 – 1:30 p.m.

See it here ->