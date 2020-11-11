Bathroom Envy: 3 Spaces You’ll Want to Call Your Own

Do you need to relax after the week-long election? Stressed about what seems to be a spike in COVID-19? We bet unwinding in one of these luxurious bathrooms would help melt that post-election, COVID-fatigue stress.
Here are just a few unique and beautiful washrooms we discovered in our quest for relaxation:
[Listing: 157 Egypt Lane, East Hampton | Brokers: Diane Saatchi and Elaine C. Stimmel of Saunders and Peter M. Turino and Roxanne A. Briggs of Brown Harris Stevens | $7.995 million]
A clean and bright reprieve is how this 3,400-square-foot house in Water Mill was described, and we think it applies to the master bathroom in particular. Double doors lead to into the large space with heated marble floors, built-in cabinetry with lots of storage on either side of the double sinks, a freestanding tub, and glass-enclosed shower with marble tile. Wainscoting along the walls give it a Hamptons look, for sure.
[Listing: 189 Water Mill Towd Road, Water Mill | Broker: Yorgos Tsibiridis, Douglas Elliman| $2.995 million]
