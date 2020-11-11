Bathroom Envy: 3 Spaces You’ll Want to Call Your Own

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Do you need to relax after the week-long election? Stressed about what seems to be a spike in COVID-19? We bet unwinding in one of these luxurious bathrooms would help melt that post-election, COVID-fatigue stress.

Here are just a few unique and beautiful washrooms we discovered in our quest for relaxation:

In the Clearwater Beach & Marina Association, this 2,800-square-foot traditional home offers a tranquil-looking master bathroom with radiant heated floors, just what the doctor ordered as we head into the colder months. “From the natural light that shines in through the large skylights to the earthy tones that fill the space, this bathroom gives you a feel of serenity from the second you step into it,” says Jamesine Staubitser and Casey Bistrian, the listing agents. “The beautiful driftwood over the dual sinks, the blue stone accent wall, and the small, pebble like stones in the shower, which give a rain-like feel, all add to the beauty of this master bathroom. It’s also an added bonus to step out of the shower onto heated floors!”

[Listing: 157 Egypt Lane, East Hampton | Brokers: Diane Saatchi and Elaine C. Stimmel of Saunders and Peter M. Turino and Roxanne A. Briggs of Brown Harris Stevens | $7.995 million]

A clean and bright reprieve is how this 3,400-square-foot house in Water Mill was described, and we think it applies to the master bathroom in particular. Double doors lead to into the large space with heated marble floors, built-in cabinetry with lots of storage on either side of the double sinks, a freestanding tub, and glass-enclosed shower with marble tile. Wainscoting along the walls give it a Hamptons look, for sure.

[Listing: 189 Water Mill Towd Road, Water Mill | Broker: Yorgos Tsibiridis, Douglas Elliman| $2.995 million]

