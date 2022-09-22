Pella Windows & Doors Hosts Behind The Hedges Launch Party

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Long Island Press advertisers and readers celebrated the debut of Behind The Hedges, the real estate and lifestyle magazine that is now included in every issue of the Press, during a launch party Wednesday at Pella Windows & Doors in Roslyn Heights.

The party, sponsored by Pella and which featured dinner and cocktails, included giveaways, networking opportunities and guest speaker Enzo Morabito, executive vice president at Douglas Elliman Real Estate and Behind The Hedges advertiser.

“Behind the Hedges is in a class by itself,” Enzo Morabito told the group. “I think having Behind the Hedges here within this community, where you do have real estate and a lot of luxury, I think you can’t go wrong with it.”

Behind The Hedges was launched a decade ago in Dan’s Papers, where it has grown into the go-to source for East End real estate news. The western edition of Hedges launched in the Press in April.

“We are delighted to bring the power of the Long Island Press and now our new magazine Behind The Hedges to you,” says Victoria Schneps, the president of Schneps Media, the parent company of both publications. “We are the ‘go-to’ newspaper and media outlet both in print and online for Long Islanders. It’s a must-read!”

Those who have appeared within its pages agreed.

“Working with Long Island Press has helped us connect directly with our target customers on Long Island,” said Mark Stempel, a partner at Blue Island Homes. “As we continue to grow, having a partner to help us get our message out is very important to us.”

The Press staff looks forward to continuing to expand its real estate and lifestyle coverage in Hedges over the years to come.

“The demand was so strong at Dan’s Papers for Behind the Hedges,”says Ali Jabbour, who is publisher of both Dan’s Papers and the Long Island Press. “We wanted to bring some type of luxury real estate product to Long Island Press.”

To learn more about how to build your business with Behind the Hedges contact Ali Jabbour at Ajabbour@schnepsmedia.com Read the latest issue of Behind The Hedges in the Long Island Press here.