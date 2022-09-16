Pella Windows & Doors to Host Launch Party for ‘Behind The Hedges’

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Pella Windows & Doors in Roslyn Heights will host a launch party on Wednesday, September 21, for Behind The Hedges, the real estate and lifestyle magazine that is now included in every issue of the Long Island Press, as well as Dan’s Papers.

“We are delighted to bring the power of the Long Island Press and now our new magazine Behind The Hedges to you,” says Victoria Schneps, the president of Schneps Media, the parent company of both publications. “We are the ‘go-to’ newspaper and media outlet both in print and online for Long Islanders. It’s a must-read!”

The party with dinner and cocktails will be held at the Pella Experience Showroom of Roslyn from 5 to 8 p.m.

There will be guest speakers, giveaways and networking opportunities.