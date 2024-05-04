Biggest Bang for Your Buck in the Backyard

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

With spring in full force and the unofficial start to summer over Memorial Day weekend just around the corner, many homeowners are looking forward to getting their backyards ready for the warmer weather. The backyard adds to any home’s retail value, so we were curious about what landscape trends Long Island agents are seeing that adds the most bang for your buck. Are there any projects that agents recommend to their clients if they are considering selling their home soon? Or, on the flip side, any suggest steering clear of since it may even hinder a sale?

Sheri Winter Parker

THE CORCORAN GROUP

CUTCHOGUE

It’s prime time to ensure your yard is in top shape! Clear away all winter debris and trim those grasses and hydrangea bushes. Whether your driveway is gravel or paved, give it a tidy-up. Your backyard is the main attraction this time of year, so spruce it up by bringing out your chairs, tables, and fire pits or fireplaces. It is also important to not neglect your grass—it is a crucial part of the appeal! If you have been dreaming about any of this prep, now is the time to do it! Not only will you enjoy the results, but they will also look fabulous in photographs. Remember, whether it be for social gatherings or preparing for a sale, during the warmer weather months, the first impression is formed when pulling up to your home and walking out to the backyard. Another tip, if you have space for a pool but haven’t installed one yet, consider getting the permit now as it adds value for when you decide to list!

Barbara Catapano & Michelle Rich

BRANCH REAL ESTATE GROUP

BAYVILLE

Preparing your yard or outdoor spaces during the Spring is a great way to increase the footprint of your living space. Current trends we see in homes on Long Island include cozy outdoor living rooms with structural elements like pergolas or privacy walls that can help define a space. Low-maintenance landscaping is also popular and provides a great return on the investment year after year by saving homeowners time while still being beautiful. Additionally, we are seeing an increase in environmentally focused sustainability features like self-watering rain gardens, compost areas, and solar-powered lighting which can attract eco-conscious buyers. Some of the most important things to consider when preparing your home for sale are simply to clean, declutter, and freshen up. These things are important to do both outdoors and indoors. First impressions are crucial so increasing the curb appeal of your home can be a huge selling point. A Spring clean-up in your yard and perhaps some fresh mulch and flowers in the flower beds can make a big impact.

Gina Benedetto

ENGEL & VÖLKERS NORTH FORK

CUTCHOGUE

A well-designed and functional backyard adds significant value to any home’s property. Buyers are particularly drawn to features like mature landscaping, beautiful landscape lighting, and designated firepit areas for evening gatherings. Landscape lighting not only enhances the beauty of a yard but also improves safety and security, allowing for enjoyable outdoor gatherings. Simple maintenance tasks such as regular mowing, pruning and annual mulch applications prior to selling your home can yield remarkable returns on investment. When planning landscaping, remember that less is often more. Opt for designs that appeal to a broad audience rather than something overly personalized or trendy, which can be costly and may not appeal to everyone. The most financially rewarding landscaping projects are typically low-maintenance, visually appealing, and enhance the overall enjoyment of the home and yard.

Nick Sekela

OASIS REALTY GROUP

BELLPORT VILLAGE

My favorite time of year is finally here! Green grass, flowers in bloom, pools being opened: it’s literally the perfect time to shoot a new listing. Having our own in-house production company at Oasis Realty Group, we strive for the best content for our properties and will only shoot properties on nice, sunny days…it makes all the difference. The best return on investment for homeowners right now would be investing in their yards, specifically in manicuring their property and if they have a pool, getting it up and running. Plant the beautiful, colorful flowers. Get the pool crystal clear. A well-manicured lawn goes a long way. If you don’t have time nor the green thumb to really dig into a new garden, pick up some low-maintenance plants at the store and put them in pots around your yard; they make a big difference and will brighten your mood, too. Alternatively, steer clear of overgrown grass and unkempt beds and throw out the clutter that accumulated over the winter. It’s not only good for your home but for your own enjoyment, too…and you can’t put a value on that. Here’s to a great Summer for all!

Cathy Deignan

DANIEL GALE SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY

HUNTINGTON

Yes, spring is here and summer is right around the corner. This time of year, I always recommend a few cost-effective ideas that will make my client’s homes stand out, because curb appeal is one of the most important assets and is easily achieved. Power washing the house, patios, walkways and fencing will make the house sparkle. Adding mulch around all the garden beds and under greenery makes the landscaping stand out. Add beautiful perennials and annuals for color in the ground, in window boxes and colorful pots. I am seeing more shade-providing pergolas and retractable awnings furnished with beautiful outdoor seating arrangements and fire pits or stone fireplaces. Outdoor heating elements are more popular and extend the life of the season. I also feel that interesting outdoor lighting is trending and can transform a yard into an inviting oasis. None of these are very large investments and will give homeowners the most bang for their buck!

Ashley Tucker

DOUGLAS ELLIMAN

SEA CLIFF

Long Island is known for its glorious summers. With the start of the season just around the corner, my team and I are finding that many buyers are looking for a home that provides an entertainer’s backyard oasis. Buyers these days need a true visual of what their backyard will look like. They want to be able to move right in and enjoy their dream backyard, so adding amenities like an outdoor kitchen, pizza oven, fire pit, hot tub, and high-end outdoor furniture will certainly contribute to a higher sale price. I highly recommend that my clients add vibrant pops of color with annuals throughout the property. Additionally, a fenced-in property and specimen privacy plants always add value! Why leave your home this summer when you can enjoy true indoor/outdoor living from the comfort of your new home?

Julia Krispeal

SERHANT.

MANHASSET

If you’re getting ready to sell your Long Island home, here are some suggestions to help your home stand out to maximize its sale potential. Think about adding cozy seating areas, fire pits or stylish pergolas to boost your curb appeal. Don’t skimp on the greenery! A well-groomed lawn and tasteful landscaping can really make your property pop. Opt for low-maintenance landscaping solutions that may appeal to busy buyers. By incorporating these trends into your landscaping projects, you can create a beautiful and functional outdoor space that enhances the value of your home.

