The Bill for Goose Creek Goes Down Another $2 Million

Poor old unloved Goose Creek is once again languishing on the market. The back story: it was first listed around the time dinosaurs walked the earth (2004 or so) asking $26 million. After numerous price cuts and a mere ten years on the market, the place sold in 2014 for $10.55 million. The new owners spent some time and money renovating and modernizing the interiors, and then listed the property again in January this year asking $16 million, represented by Michael Schultz and Susan Ryan at Corcoran, Well, it's now December and the price has now been chopped down to $11 million, which is not much more than the owners paid for it.

Goose Creek was never going to be an easy sale, despite its celebrity pedigree and many good features. It boasts 5.5 acres (set off a tiny inlet by Georgica Pond), an indoor wave pool, and a 110-seat screening room. Of course there's also an outdoor pool (kind of weirdly shaped) and a tennis court. The property been rented by many celebrities over the years, including Jay-Z and Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez and Madonna.

The house itself is enormous: 19,000 square feet. But let's face it, not everyone wants a house that gigantic. And the house is just odd looking. There's a traditional shingled part (with fake quoins, sigh), with a tacked-on Mediterranean stucco part. Whoever buys the property, get a good architect to fix the exterior, please. Or what about part demolishing it? Maybe ditch the shingled part and just keep the stucco part, possibly turning the giant screening room into a kitchen/great room.

We do think, though, that the owners have done a great job on the interiors. When Goose Creek last sold in 2014, the interiors were extremely dated and 90s. Now the interiors look fresh and bright with stylish contemporary furniture.

Also, while we guess the 110-seat screening room is pretty nice, your average multiplex has way more comfortable chairs, farther apart, with cupholders, these days.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments.

For more, click here. 30 Wainscott Stone Highway, Wainscott