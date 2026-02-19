The home at 3172 Sound Avenue in Riverhead is asking $3,499,000.

Over on the North Fork, this storied Riverhead home overlooking the Long Island Sound is back on the market, this time asking $3,499,000. Listed by Susan Orioli of Engel & Volkers, this property offers sweeping water views across the Sound to Connecticut and stunning sunsets from its perch on a bluff.

“What truly sets this property apart is its location on the East End, offering a rare sense of privacy and coastal tranquility while still providing convenient access to both the South Fork and New York City,” says Orioli. “It’s an ideal setting for buyers who want the character and calm of the North Fork without sacrificing connectivity to the Hamptons or Manhattan.”

Set on expansive one-acre grounds, this 5,600-square-foot house is located at 3172 Sound Avenue with direct beach access alongside Friar’s Head Golf Club.

Another rarity in this home, is the indoor pool, which solidifies this home as an all-season retreat. The free-form pool comes with ozone/UV treatment, under a double-height ceiling and with floor-to-ceiling windows that allow for a view of the grounds. There is also a nearby private steam room.

The living spaces, like the indoor pool area, are drenched with natural sunlight. The open-concept living and dining area features a statement fireplace and walls of glass that open to a wrap-around Ipe deck. The professional-grade kitchen allows for easy entertaining with dual ovens, an eight-burner cooktop with a pot filler, twin dishwashers, a beverage center and full-size and under-counter refrigeration.

The home also boasts a state-of-the-art media room with integrated audio and short-throw projection.

An elevator connects the levels of this home.

With a total of five bedrooms and five baths, there are plenty of guest suites that allow for privacy.

In addition to the pool, the walk-out lower level provides additional space for recreation, fitness or more living quarters.

“Recent upgrades,” according to the listing, “enhance performance and peace of mind, including a new architectural roof, exterior repainting, solar panels, solar powered astronomy platform, high-efficiency generator, updated HVAC with Wi-Fi controls, and an on-demand hot water system.”

Built in 2004, the house also now has Tesla charging station, gig-speed connectivity and energy-efficient window tinting.

The home has undergone several upgrades since it was last on the market. New sliding doors and retractable awnings have been installed.

The landscaping was recently redesigned and a new driveway, gated entry and improved service access was put in.

Stairs to the private beach were also built. A custom “astronomy platform” was built just above the shoreline.

Close to the vineyards and farms of the North Fork, this area of Sound Avenue is known for its low-density waterfront estates.

