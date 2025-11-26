East Hampton Bayberry Cottage Fetches Full Ask in 5 Days

Cottage 3, a 600-square-foot cottage, has sold for $2,695,000, just five days after it was listed.

One of the Bayberry Cottages in East Hampton Village, just steps from Main Beach, sold for its full asking price in an all-cash deal this week, just five days after it hit the market.

Charles Warren of Engel & Völkers listed Cottage 3, a 600-square-foot cottage, at 92 Ocean Avenue for its full asking price of $2,695,000. The deal closed on Tuesday.

“92 Ocean Avenue had a tremendous amount of interest due to the complete redesign, beach aesthetics and polished interiors, market positioning and price point,” Warren tells Behind The Hedges, of the home at Bayberry Cottages. This small, gated, boutique cooperative comprises just 10 cottages, built in 1960, on a manicured two-and-a-half-acre property, tucked away behind the dunes.

“My client trusted my design decisions and renovations and the result was a turnkey property that balanced the proximity to the beach with the lifestyle in East Hampton. We were hyper-focused on the market potential, the buyer pool we were targeting, and maximized our exposure with the Engel & Völkers network well before the property was listed.”

The one-bedroom, one-bath home achieved $4,491 per square foot, setting a new record within the enclave of Bayberry Cottages,

The price per square foot is nearly 50% above the previous high at the cooperative, which was Cottage 9. That 1,100-square-foot cottage, which offers two bedrooms and two bathrooms, closed at only $3,088 per square foot when it traded for $3,295,000 in 2015.

The same family owned Cottage 3 for over half a century. They listed it five years ago, at $1.35 million, according to records, but saw no interest, says Warren, who recognized its potential and personally led a full-scale renovation, transforming it into a “turnkey Hamptons bungalow” that delivered a significant return on investment for his clients.

Items of note undertaken in the renovation included a new cedar shake roof and refinished hardwood floors, a custom mahogany outdoor shower and a wood-burning fireplace. The kitchen features bespoke cabinetry and designer appliances. Carrara marble was added ot the bathroom.

Other features include abundant natural light from multiple skylights elevate this beach residence.

The year-round cottage was described in the marketing material as “perfectly suited as a sophisticated weekend escape or elegant pied-à-terre.” There is a full-time caretaker for the cooperative.

Check out more photos below.

