Bridgehampton Horse Farm Now in Contract

A striking equestrian compound south of the highway in Bridgehampton has found a buyer.

Campbell Stables, located at 6 West Pond Drive at the corner of Newlight Lane, sits on 16.5 acres and includes a 2.6-acre agricultural reserve lot. The gated property was developed in 2015 by Robert Campbell, the footwear executive behind BBC International, a leading children’s and athletic footwear design and sourcing company.

The last asking price was $19.995 million.

“6 West Pond is an exceptional equestrian property that is rare and well above from any other horse facility on the market in the Hamptons in terms of location, quality and finished product,” says Douglas Elliman Real Estate’s Sara Goldfarb, who had the listing with Tal Alexander for the last 10 months.

“Anyone who has been there or toured the property in person understands that immediately, which allowed us to facilitate this deal from showing to contract within less than two weeks,” Goldfarb says.

The in-contract price and the buyer has not been revealed yet.

The property, which includes five structures configured around a central courtyard, is a real show-stopper.

There are 27 stalls in total, 14 paddocks and three outdoor riding rings with viewing stands. There are high-end amenities throughout, such as an air-conditioned second-floor viewing lounge, which offers an entertaining space while a family member rides, a family room and a private bathroom, all overlooking the all-weather 15,000-square-foot arena.

Vaulted ceilings feature exposed heavy timber beams, accented by the black iron work and the herringbone pattern brick inlays located in the center aisle. Other spaces include two tack rooms, offices for a veterinarian and manager and staff housing.

According to records, the property is owned by a limited liability corporation known as Bridge A, which was owned by Campbell and his wife, Barbara. Campbell died in February 2020 at the age of 82.

The property first hit the market in 2017 for $40 million. Douglas Elliman first listed it in October 2020 for $25 million and it was reduced to just under $20 million in May of 2021.

Campbell’s Boca Raton estate sold last month for $19.9 million, according to The New York Post. Douglas Elliman’s Oren Alexander, Tal Alexander’s brother, brokered that deal.

