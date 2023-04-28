Buoy One’s Westhampton Spot Looks to Hook $4.5M

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Buoy One in Westhampton, a restaurant located just off Montauk Highway west of the village, hit the market last month with Enzo Morabito of Douglas Elliman.

The asking price is $4.5 million.

“Buoy One has all of the uses that you could want and ample parking, which makes it rare,” says Morabito.

“Why do people come out to the Hamptons? To have fun, go to restaurants, listen to music, have something to eat, meet somebody — and you can do all of that here,” he continues. “The location is perfect and can be a destination all its own. The seller is meticulous so the property is truly turn-key.”

The 4,000-square-foot building is set on 1.85 acres.

Buoy One at 62 Montauk Highway was opened in 2010 as a second location to the original restaurant in Riverhead, which was founded in 2003. The restaurant owners also own the building.

Both the building and the business are for sale. The Riverhead location at 1175 West Main Street is not on the market.

Both Bouy One locations offer casual, sit-down service of market-to-table, New England-style seafood, as well as catering and seafood markets.

Renovated in 2017, the 175-seat restaurant is considered turn-key for the new owner. The dining room and indoor and outdoor bars underwent “a complete overhaul,” according to the listing. A take-out counter and solar panels were added. Bathrooms, flooring, windows and doors were replaced.

The parking lot can hold 67 cars.

Morabito represents another restaurant not far away, also now listed at $4.5 million.

Casa Basso, a Westhampton restaurant known not only for its longstanding Italian menu, but also for the 100-year-old castle and two towering sculptures of musketeers that also sit on the Montauk Highway property, went on the market in November of 2021 for $6.5 million.