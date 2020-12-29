Candice Bergen Looking for Buyer for $18 Million East Hampton Home

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Candice Bergen and her husband, Marshall Rose, are selling their East Hampton estate with a coveted Lily Pond Lane address and an asking price of $18 million to match.

The 4,500-square-foot gambrel-style house was built by Rose, a real estate developer and philanthropist, and his then-wife, Jill, in the mid-1980s. It was an award-winning design by the late Jaquelin T. Robertson, of Cooper, Robertson Partners, who Rose and Bergen brought in to oversee major renovations in 2004, according to a spread in Architectural Digest. The Murphy Brown star and Rose, who married in 2000, wanted to turn it into a year-round home that reflected them as a couple.

“It’s my tribute to the history of architecture on eastern Long Island,” Robertson told AD.

They turned the downstairs into one long loft, remodeled the kitchen, added an enclosed porch that overlooks the lush gardens, and opted for decor fit for an East Hampton country home. “It was a beautifully thought-out house,” Bergen told AD in 2007 of the house Rose had shared with his late wife, “and it was a delicate challenge to respect its history but reinterpret it as ours.”

The six-bed and six and a half bath home is without a doubt quintessentially East Hampton, a light-filled space with a sprawling lawn, a wraparound porch and oversized French windows. The home features vaulted ceilings, several separate living areas,

The kitchen features a center island with a large pot rack hanging above and a commercial-grade Wolf range with a stainless steel backsplash.

The cedar-shingled house sits on a 1.8-acre lot, where there is also a guest cottage and pool with adjacent fountains. The well-landscaped property is hidden behind hedges.

Ed Petrie and Charles Forman of Compass has the listing at 72 Lily Pond Lane. The listing agents declined to comment.

