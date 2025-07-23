Carlow Wind Watch Residents Enjoy a Resort-Style Experience at Home 

A luxury resort vacation typically features white-glove service, top-notch amenities, fun activities and an opportunity to meet interesting people in a beautiful setting – but then you have to go home and back to reality. At Carlow Wind Watch – one of Long Island’s newest and most exciting luxury rental communities – residents enjoy a high-end resort-style experience all year long.

Previously featured in this publication’s June issue, Carlow Wind Watch is a 150-residence community nestled on 5.2 bucolic acres in Hauppauge. The tranquil haven was the first New York property opened by Southern Land Company (SLC), a full-service, nearly 40-year-old real estate developer that has created a unique resort-style experience and sense of community for Carlow residents.

Dazzling Design

The resort experience begins with a thoughtfully crafted design. Carlow blends classical architecture with sophisticated, modern interiors to deliver a uniquely elevated living environment for residents. The community was designed to optimize views of the lush surrounding landscape. Spacious balconies and terraces were included for every apartment home, allowing residents to take in the Long Island greenery and views of Carlow’s scenic neighbor, Wind Watch Golf & Country Club.

Comprised of two L-shaped buildings, Carlow was thoughtfully laid out with a central motor court and leasing office entrance, maintaining accessibility while establishing a sense of privacy from surrounding properties. The pool deck’s elevated position further shields residents from nearby street activity.

The residences feature 12 floor plans ranging from 935 to 1,755 square feet. Carlow’s one-, two- and three-bedroom residences are available in two sophisticated color schemes that complement the designer kitchens and spacious living areas in each home. The generously sized spaces, paired with premium fixtures and features, provide both comfort and convenience while offering ample room for entertaining.

“Southern Land Company designed this community to be distinctive while harmonizing with the surrounding locale,” says SLC Vice President, Public Relations Jenna Lefever. “Our team drew inspiration from Hauppauge’s charming residential character, creating Carlow as an elevated rental community that serves as a peaceful retreat in this desirable Suffolk County hamlet.”

Abundant Amenities

At Carlow, white-glove amenities and services enhance the daily lifestyles of residents. These include a landscaped outdoor pool and spa deck with fire pits, quiet co-working areas, a state-of-the-art fitness center and full-time concierge services.

“When planning this community, our team wanted to incorporate unique offerings reminiscent of a luxury resort, allowing residents to make home an escape for rest and recreation,” Lefever says.

Since Carlow’s opening, golf and sports enthusiasts have gravitated toward the community’s golf and sports simulator, a unique recreational offering that allows residents to stay active regardless of weather or season. And now that summer is here, the saltwater pool and spa have been full of activity. But as the pool and spa are both heated, they can be enjoyed year-round.

The community’s indoor and outdoor resident lounge areas were intentionally designed as spacious, comfortable and chic gathering spaces, where residents can connect and entertain. The indoor lounge areas feature recreational activities including a poker table, pool table and shuffleboard. Since the weather turned warm, residents have flocked to the covered outdoor dining room, which is ideal for entertaining or congregating with neighbors-turned-friends.

“We want residents to make lasting memories at Carlow and encourage them to invite family and friends to join them,” says Carlow Community Manager Christian Dellosso. “For those who wish to host celebratory events, residents can reserve the resident lounge for special occasions.”

Beyond its state-of-the-art fitness center, Carlow also caters to active lifestyles with a designated bike room and tune-up shop. And as a pet-friendly community, Carlow also features amenities that provide an elevated experience for furry residents, including a dog run and a pet spa outfitted with stainless steel tubs and grooming supplies.

Cultivating Connections and Community

Much like a high-end resort, a team of expert community management and hospitality professionals focuses on maintaining an exceptional resident experience at Carlow. Beyond providing an elevated level of resident services, this team curates creative, engaging events and programming designed to foster a true sense of community among residents.

Carlow’s signature programming includes monthly community breakfasts, weekly “Wine Down Wednesdays” and seasonal celebrations, such as the recent summer kickoff BBQ and the “Tacos and Tequila” night. These thoughtfully planned events create opportunities for neighbors to connect and build lasting friendships.

Nurtured Nature

Luxury resorts are known for meticulous attention to their outdoor landscapes and plantings, and the grounds at Carlow are spectacular. An in-house team of horticulture experts at SLC identifies and incorporates native and acclimatized plants that enhance both the community’s beauty and the local ecosystem. At Carlow, you will see thoughtfully selected native species throughout the community, from the carefully maintained grounds at the entrance to the landscaping in the pool and spa deck area. Some examples of the native plants found include red-twig dogwoods and black chokeberry.

“This approach ensures our landscapes are not only beautiful but also sustainable and harmonious with Long Island’s natural environment,” Lefever says.

Sincere Service

Bespoke service is integral to the high-end resort experience, and residents receive world-class, personalized service from the dedicated Carlow team. Along with providing thoughtfully curated lifestyle and event programming, the staff works diligently to remain highly responsive to resident needs, ensuring that everyone consistently feels welcome and at home.

“Our team takes pride in getting to know each resident personally, greeting them by name and anticipating their preferences to deliver truly exceptional hospitality,” Dellosso says.

Carlow Wind Watch is located at 1721 Motor Parkway in Hauppauge. For more information, contact the Carlow team at 631-318-8811 or info@carlowapartments.com, or visit carlowapartments.com or @carlowwindwatch on Instagram.

This article appeared as the cover story for the July 2025 issue of Behind The Hedges Powered by the Long Island Press. Click here to read the full digital edition. For more on greater Long Island real estate on Behind The Hedges, tap this link.

