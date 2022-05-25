Cartier Arrives for Summer in the Hamptons

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Cartier, one of the world’s most esteemed luxury houses known for its fine jewelry and wristwatches, is coming to the Hamptons just in time for summer 2022.

Cartier will open its doors at 1 Main Street in East Hampton Village, on the corner of Main Street and Newtown Lane. Window dressings went up this week. We hear the luxury brand has signed a lease for the building owned by fashion designer, Elie Tahari and that his son Jeremey Tahari put the deal together with Cartier.

They plan to be open by Memorial Day.

Though Cartier’s parent company, the Richemont Group, has not responded to requests for comment, the Cartier website shows a “Cartier East Hampton Pop-Up,” among its location, complete with a beachy logo that says Cartier d’été, French for summer. Its hours show it was set to open Wednesday, May 25, and that customers can book appointments online.

Richemont also owns Baume & Mercier, Buccellati, Chloé, Dunhill, Montblanc, Piaget, and Van Cleef & Arpels, among many other brands.

Founded in 1847, Cartier is known for its signature jewelry collections, such as the panther collection, a wide selection of engagement rings and bridal jewelry, like the love bracelets, as well as its home collection, a large selection of iconic Cartier timepieces and a full range of accessories for men and women.

The closest Cartier location is at Americana Manhasset in Nassau County, though Cartier watches have long been sold at London Jewelers in EAST HAMPTON.