Check Out This Hamptons Home With Bay Views and Other Open Houses This Weekend

Among the most breathtaking properties being sold on the East End is a traditional Hamptons home overlooking Peconic Bay. Spend some time touring 7 Fourteen Hills Court in Water Mill, nestled underneath a canopy of greenery, this weekend.
The 3,382-square-foot home is set on 2.85 acres. The view of the water coupled with the $3.25 million asking price is a rare find.
The main level is beautifully lit with its high ceilings and large windows. Its first floor offers a living room, dining area, chef’s kitchen, and primary bedroom. Throughout the rest of the house are three guest bedrooms and an oversized bonus room which can be used as an office, gym, or den. Complementing the pool is a dining deck where the family can enjoy the cool breeze in the afternoon.
This property is being sold by Ginger Thoerner of Sotheby’s International Realty. It is being shown this weekend on Saturday, June 19, 1 – 3 p.m.
Here are some other open houses happening this weekend:
266 North Main Street, Southampton Village
Price: $4.995 million
Broker: Jill Gentile, Douglas Elliman
Friday, June 18, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m, Saturday, June 19, 9:30 – 11:30 a.m.
See it here ->
5 Willow Lane, East Hampton
Price: $1.995 million
Broker: Berengere Gabet, Brown Harris Stevens
Friday, June 18, 5 – 7 p.m.
See it here ->
20 Lighthouse Lane, Sag Harbor
Price: $3.25 million
Broker: Geoff Gifkins, Nest Seekers International
Saturday, June 19, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
See it here ->
24 Parkway Drive, Sag Harbor
Price: $1.15 million
Broker: Susan Green, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, June 19, 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
See it here ->
63 Middle Pond Road, Southampton
Price: $2.995 million
Brokers: J.B. Andreassi, and Jason Barnett, Nest Seekers International
Saturday, June 19, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
See it here ->
10 Balcomie Lane, North Sea
Price: $1.995 million
Broker: Jennifer L. Wisner, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, June 19, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
See it here ->
1207 Birds Eye Road, Orient
Price: $3.5 million
Broker: Lori M. Feilen, Town & Country
Sunday, June 20, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
See it here ->
3 Sycamore Road, East Hampton
Price: $2.675 million
Brokers: Judi Desiderio, and William R. Stoecker, Town & Country
Sunday, June 20, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
See it here ->