Check Out This Hamptons Home With Bay Views and Other Open Houses This Weekend

Among the most breathtaking properties being sold on the East End is a traditional Hamptons home overlooking Peconic Bay. Spend some time touring 7 Fourteen Hills Court in Water Mill, nestled underneath a canopy of greenery, this weekend.

The 3,382-square-foot home is set on 2.85 acres. The view of the water coupled with the $3.25 million asking price is a rare find.

The main level is beautifully lit with its high ceilings and large windows. Its first floor offers a living room, dining area, chef’s kitchen, and primary bedroom. Throughout the rest of the house are three guest bedrooms and an oversized bonus room which can be used as an office, gym, or den. Complementing the pool is a dining deck where the family can enjoy the cool breeze in the afternoon.

This property is being sold by Ginger Thoerner of Sotheby’s International Realty. It is being shown this weekend on Saturday, June 19, 1 – 3 p.m.

Here are some other open houses happening this weekend:

266 North Main Street, Southampton Village

Price: $4.995 million

Broker: Jill Gentile, Douglas Elliman

Friday, June 18, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m, Saturday, June 19, 9:30 – 11:30 a.m.

5 Willow Lane, East Hampton

Price: $1.995 million

Broker: Berengere Gabet, Brown Harris Stevens

Friday, June 18, 5 – 7 p.m.

20 Lighthouse Lane, Sag Harbor

Price: $3.25 million

Broker: Geoff Gifkins, Nest Seekers International

Saturday, June 19, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

24 Parkway Drive, Sag Harbor

Price: $1.15 million

Broker: Susan Green, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, June 19, 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

63 Middle Pond Road, Southampton

Price: $2.995 million

Brokers: J.B. Andreassi, and Jason Barnett, Nest Seekers International

Saturday, June 19, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

10 Balcomie Lane, North Sea

Price: $1.995 million

Broker: Jennifer L. Wisner, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, June 19, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

1207 Birds Eye Road, Orient

Price: $3.5 million

Broker: Lori M. Feilen, Town & Country

Sunday, June 20, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

3 Sycamore Road, East Hampton

Price: $2.675 million

Brokers: Judi Desiderio, and William R. Stoecker, Town & Country

Sunday, June 20, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

