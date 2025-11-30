Classic Touches to Transform Home Interiors This Holiday Season

When transforming home interiors for the holidays, these classic touches can make moments more magical. (MCC)

Painter Norman Rockwell was famous for his narrative paintings depicting the essence of American life in the mid-twentieth century. His works of art blended sentimentality with humor and realism and were featured on the cover of The Saturday Evening Post for decades. Some of his paintings portray the classic tableaus that evoke traditional feelings of the holiday season.

Rockwell’s classic paintings may inspire individuals to recreate that mid-century feel when decorating this holiday season. When transforming home interiors for the holidays, these classic touches can make moments more magical.

Embrace classic color palettes. Christmas colors include, red, green, white, and gold. Utilizing these colors throughout a home will set a classic tone.

Utilize timeless ornaments. Cherished ornaments collected through the years will add a classic touch to the Christmas tree. Family heirlooms and ornaments made from quality materials lend a touch of nostalgia.

Use cozy textiles. Wrap the home in cozy touches, like plaid blankets and velvet ribbons. Plush throws and seasonal pillows also can add a traditional touch to interior spaces.

Decorate with classic figurines. Nutcrackers and religious figurines lend a traditional touch to holiday decor.

Display a live tree. Artificial trees can look realistic, but a fragrant live evergreen in front of the living room picture window calls to mind a classic Christmas setting.

Hang knit stockings. Celebrants lucky enough to have a fireplace can hang knit stockings in classic holiday colors from the mantel.

Play classic tunes. Holiday music crosses various genres, but the old standards from Bing Crosby or Andy Williams can set a classic feel when entertaining.

Evoking a classic feel at home for the holidays can make celebrations traditional and sentimental.

-Metro Creative Connection