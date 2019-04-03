Close to the Ocean, a Six-Bedroom Southampton Traditional

36 Huntting Street, Southampton, NY

Just about a block from Gin Beach, and a block from village shops and restaurants, is this six-bedroom. There's 5900 square feet of space, which includes a finished lower level with game rooms for the kids.

The kitchen is bright and sunny, and leads to a breakfast room, formal dining and living room with a woodburning fireplace.

The third of an acre plot is edged with high hedges for privacy, and of course there's a gunite pool out back, saline, flanked by a pool house with an outdoor shower, bathroom, art studio and garage.

Asking price for the property, repped by Michaela Keszler at Douglas Elliman, is $7.75 million.

For more, click here. 36 Huntting Street, Southampton