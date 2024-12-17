ConnectOne Bank Opens in East Hampton Village

ConnectOne Bank has opened a new location in 78B Park Place in East Hampton, its second in the village.

Manhattan Skyline Management Corp., a leading real estate organization in New York, announced that ConnectOne Bank opened in its building at 78B Park Place in East Hampton Village on Tuesday.

ConnectOne, a bank that offers personal and business banking solutions in branches across New York, New Jersey and South Florida, has made a new home in the 2,000-square-foot space, its second location in East Hampton. It can also be found at 14 Main Street.

“Congratulations to ConnectOne on opening the doors at their new East Hampton location,” Joshua Roth, Senior Vice President of Retail at Manhattan Skyline Management Corporation, said in a press release. “ConnectOne’s community focus and client-first business model have proven to be a great fit and coveted amenity for the community of East Hampton. Adding this ground floor branch creates greater convenience for current clients as well as the ability to serve new customers.”

An affiliate of Manhattan Skyline Management Corp. has owned the building at 78B Park Place for more than 15 years.

Roth represented Manhattan Skyline in the long-term lease transaction, while Lee Minetree of Saunders & Associates repped ConnectOne.

The new branch features 772 square feet of ground-level space with 10 feet of store frontage and 1,200 square feet on the lower level. According to an announcement from ConnectOne in October, the space will serve as a new loan production office.

Located off Main Street with access from Reutershan’s parking lot, ConnectOne shares a building with Les Toiles du Soleil. Its neighbors include New York Pilates, Amber Waves, Eberjey, Kumiso, and Park Place Wines & Liquors.

“The East Hampton community boasts a robust local economy that values our relationship banking philosophy where putting the needs of the community first is essential,” said Kevin Santacroce, ConnectOne Bank New York Market President and Long Island banking veteran. “Manhattan Skyline has been an excellent partner to secure a location in the heart of this thriving market where we can deliver an exceptional full-service banking experience.”

Frank Sorrentino founded ConnectOne in 2005 after struggling to find a bank that could meet his needs as a small business owner. The first location was in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.

“The bank’s business model worked. The bank quickly grew, expanded into new markets and continued to offer cutting-edge financial solutions,” its website says.

With total assets nearing $9 billion, ConnectOne offers a full suite of banking and lending services to commercial, small business and consumer clients.

ConnectOne also recently expanded to West Palm Beach, Fla.

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on X and Instagram.