The property at 367 Sag Harbor Turnpike in East Hampton not only offers a turnkey house, but many amenities including a pool and tennis court, all set on a secluded 2.2-acre flag lot. The house, perfect for a family that needs space, is listed exclusively with Romaine Gordon of Saunders & Associates for $2.75 million.

At the end of a long, private driveway sits the 3,725-square-f00t, two-story house with covered front porch and mahogany decking.

The open floor plan on the first floor includes a living room with a wood-burning fireplace and a dining room that seats 10-plus, while overlooking the pool and tennis court. The fully loaded kitchen has stainless steel appliances, a farmhouse sink, and a butcher block island. There is counter seating for four.

Also on the first floor is a den with french doors, an office, a full bathroom and a mudroom/laundry room leading to the one-car garage.

On the second floor, a spacious master suite offers views of the backyard. The master bath has a glass shower and soaking tub. A junior master also comes with an en-suite bathroom, with the same views as the master. There are two more bedrooms, both with ample space, and a full bathroom.

The finished lower level measures 1,050 square feet with a media room, recreational space, a full bathroom, a bonus room and a cedar storage closet. From the lower level, access the backyard, where the heated pool, recently relined, a hot tub and newly resurfaced tennis court await.

Who will scoop up this deal?