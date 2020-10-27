House of the Day

East Hampton Property Offers Convenient Location, Turnkey House All for $2.75 Million

Credit: Saunders & Associates

The property at 367 Sag Harbor Turnpike in East Hampton not only offers a turnkey house, but many amenities including a pool and tennis court, all set on a secluded 2.2-acre flag lot. The house, perfect for a family that needs space, is listed exclusively with Romaine Gordon of Saunders & Associates for $2.75 million.

At the end of a long, private driveway sits the 3,725-square-f00t, two-story house with covered front porch and mahogany decking.

The open floor plan on the first floor includes a living room with a wood-burning fireplace and a dining room that seats 10-plus, while overlooking the pool and tennis court. The fully loaded kitchen has stainless steel appliances, a farmhouse sink, and a butcher block island. There is counter seating for four.

Also on the first floor is a den with french doors, an office, a full bathroom and a mudroom/laundry room leading to the one-car garage.

On the second floor, a spacious master suite offers views of the backyard. The master bath has a glass shower and soaking tub. A junior master also comes with an en-suite bathroom, with the same views as the master. There are two more bedrooms, both with ample space, and a full bathroom.

The finished lower level measures 1,050 square feet with a media room, recreational space, a full bathroom, a bonus room and a cedar storage closet. From the lower level, access the backyard, where the heated pool, recently relined, a hot tub and newly resurfaced tennis court await.

The location on the Sag Harbor Turnpike (also known as Route 114) means an easy ride to both Sag Harbor and East Hampton, as it’s equidistant away. The property is located across from Goodfriend Drive, near the Ross School, and is in the East Hampton School District. The house was built in 2002.
Who will scoop up this deal?
[Listing: 367 Sag Harbor Turnpike, East Hampton| Broker: Saunders] GMAP
