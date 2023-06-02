Once a country store in the 1940s, this now adorable, vintage cottage in Baiting Hollow is the perfect getaway home.

With about half an acre in the Reeves Park Beach Community, there is a new studio in addition to the quaint residence. This property, located at 82 Park Road, is listed by Denise G. Wallenstein and Anna Kahn at Brown Harris Stevens for $595,000.

The 1940s cottage has a summery and bright tomato-red and white color palette that captures the vintage essence of the former store. The two-story house now includes a sizable bedroom that can fit two queen-size beds, a sleeping loft, one bathroom, a spacious living room, a sizable kitchen, a loft storage space and a fully outfitted laundry room.

The house begins with a welcoming front deck currently outfitted with comfy Adirondack chairs, perfect for enjoying an evening drink or morning cup of coffee.

The home’s interior is bright and well-lit, featuring lofted ceilings, large windows to let in the summer sun and beachy wooden cabinets, drawers, doors and floors.

A large landscaped yard filled with greenery surrounds with leafy American Holly trees adorn the front and sides of the property, providing added privacy. Picturesque pink hydrangeas surround the detached studio — a 10-by-12-foot space with electricity.

The stellar location as part of Reeves Park Beach Community grants residents easy access to a striking bluff beach. The property is a quick trip to Friar’s Head, Baiting Hollow and Cherry Creek golf clubs, as well as vineyards, breweries, farm stands, and stores in town.

In terms of sustainability, the home is well-insulated, making it energy-efficient and suitable for comfortable year-round residence. The cottage has a split heating and air conditioning system, an oversized water heating tank, and an in-ground irrigation system.

View everything this home has to offer in person at an open house on Saturday, June 3, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

[Listing: 82 Park Road, Baiting Hollow | Agents: Denise G. Wallenstein and Anna Kahn, Brown Harris Stevens] GMAP

