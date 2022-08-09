Essentials for a DIY Spa Bathroom

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Relaxing at a spa each week may be a luxury reserved for celebrities and socialites. For many people, a day spa is a treat enjoyed on special occasions or while on vacation. However, home bathrooms can be designed to provide the same types of amenities offered at day spas right in the comfort of one’s home.

The American Psychological Association says that money, work and the future of the country are particularly strong stressors today. Eighty percent of workers feel stress on the job and learning how to manage stress is a top concern, according to the American Institute of Stress. Creating a Zen-like retreat at home can help alleviate stress and improve health. Homeowners whose renovation plans include turning a bathroom into a spa oasis will need to choose which features they desire most.

These suggestions can spur on more ideas to create the ideal retreat.

SOAKER BATHTUB

There’s something to be said about a luxurious soak in a tub. Tubs come in different sizes and shapes, like the highly recognizable clawfoot tub and other freestanding units. These types of tubs, as well as corner tubs, can offer deep-seated luxury by way of a relaxing and restorative soak. Pair with scented bath bombs or salts for a true spa experience.

STEAM SHOWER

Steam showers are self-enclosed units that feature generators that deliver steam through steam heads. The steam fills the space and can help a person unwind before a refreshing shower or bath. According to the retailer Modern Bathroom, modern steam showers come with digital controls, which makes it easy for users to activate the shower, adjust the length of time that the shower will operate and adjust temperature controls. Extra features like music, mood lighting and aromatherapy can be included as well.

HEATED FLOORS

Heated floors provide the utmost in comfort when stepping out of the bath or shower. They can warm the room and make using the space more comfortable in cold weather.

VESSEL SINKS

A vessel sink typically features a bowl or basin that looks like it was placed on top of the vanity. Vessel sinks can elevate the ambiance in spa bathrooms.

PLUSH TOWELS AND ROBES

In addition to fixtures and other functional components of the bath, linens are key. Soft-spun Egyptian or Turkish cotton towels and robes are a must-have luxury for the full spa experience.

COMFORTABLE SEAT

A bench or chair nestled by a bathroom window is the perfect spot for pedicures or catching up on some light reading.

NATURAL LIGHT

Skylights or privacy-ensuring windows are a must to create a relaxing space close to nature. A spa bathroom at home is within reach. With a few touches, any bathroom can be transformed into a luxurious oasis.