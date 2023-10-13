Douglas Elliman Launches Fundraising Campaign for Humanitarian Relief in Israel

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

On Friday, Douglas Elliman announced its fundraising campaign for humanitarian relief in Israel following the attacks that began on Oct. 7.

“The atrocities committed against innocent Israeli people by Hamas are simply horrific,” Howard M. Lorber, executive chairman of Douglas Elliman, said in a message, asking agents and clients to join him in supporting the Israeli American Council (IAC).

Douglas Elliman, Inc. will match donations made to the Support Israel Fund up to $50,000.

“Words will never adequately describe my outrage, disgust and sadness for the innocent children, women and men who continue to suffer at the hands of these barbarians,” Lorber continued. “I am committed to channeling my deep, deep pain, a pain I know my friends, family and colleagues share, into bringing justice and one day a sense of peace and understanding to this troubled part of the world.”

Douglas Elliman says that 100% of all donations will directly support Israel, with no overhead fees.

The Israeli American Council is a tax-exempt organization with 501(c)(3) status and contributions are tax deductible.

Donations can be made in four different categories; to support humanitarian aid and first aid response in Israel, to support the needs of Israeli soldiers, to support hospitals in the south of Israel and to fund media advocacy in the US.

Lorber, who owns a home in Southampton, received a Presidential appointment to serve as chairman of the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in 2017. His other charitable works include being the chairman of the Southampton Hospital Foundation, co-chairman of the Silver Shield Foundation, a non-profit organization that provides financial assistance towards the educational costs of children of police officers and firefighters killed in the line of duty, and he serves on the board of Garden of Dreams.

