Drew Barrymore’s Sagaponack House Already Under Contract

Drew Barrymore, inset, quickly found a buyer for her converted 1920s barn house in Sagaponac.
Lena Yaramenko for Sotheby’s International Realty/PatrickMcMullan.com

After less than a month on the market, Drew Barrymore has a buyer for her Sagaponack estate.

The New York Post was the first to report that Barrymore house, listed for $8.45 million last month, was under contract. Kathy Konzet of Sotheby’s International Realty put the listing on the market less than 30 days earlier.

On Friday, a Sotheby’s rep confirmed there is a pending contract, but it has not closed. No further details were available.

The actress and talk show host put her home, a converted 1920s barn, up for sale after purchasing it nearly five years ago for $5.5 million.

Located at 16 Old Barn Lane, the 6,850-square-foot residence features “an array of glass doors surrounding decks and patios” and authentic details, such as original beams and floors, the listing description says. There are a total of seven bedrooms and six bathrooms.

The 1.7-acre property on Old Barn Lane offers a 6,500-square-foot house, a pool, a pool house and a bocce court.Harris Allen for Sotheby’s International Realty

The 1.7-acre property also holds a gunite pool, surrounded by wood decking and complemented by a small, shingled pool house. A bocce court is just steps away.

According to the listing, a stone patio leads to the lush lawn and “meandering park-like” grounds with mature specimens trees and flowering gardens.

There is no word as to why Barrymore, who also lives in New York City, has decided to sell. She has longstanding ties to the Hamptons, where the John Drew Theater at Guild Hall in East Hampton is named for her great-great uncle, the actor John Drew Jr., a member of the Barrymore family who summered in East Hampton starting in the late 19th century.
The living space on the main floor features exposed beams and a brick fireplace.Lena Yaramenko for Sotheby’s International Realty

