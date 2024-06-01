Drew Barrymore’s Sagaponack House Already Under Contract

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

After less than a month on the market, Drew Barrymore has a buyer for her Sagaponack estate.

The New York Post was the first to report that Barrymore house, listed for $8.45 million last month, was under contract. Kathy Konzet of Sotheby’s International Realty put the listing on the market less than 30 days earlier.

On Friday, a Sotheby’s rep confirmed there is a pending contract, but it has not closed. No further details were available.

The actress and talk show host put her home, a converted 1920s barn, up for sale after purchasing it nearly five years ago for $5.5 million.

Located at 16 Old Barn Lane, the 6,850-square-foot residence features “an array of glass doors surrounding decks and patios” and authentic details, such as original beams and floors, the listing description says. There are a total of seven bedrooms and six bathrooms.

The 1.7-acre property also holds a gunite pool, surrounded by wood decking and complemented by a small, shingled pool house. A bocce court is just steps away.

According to the listing, a stone patio leads to the lush lawn and “meandering park-like” grounds with mature specimens trees and flowering gardens.