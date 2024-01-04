Hospital Shows Appreciation for East End Real Estate Agent

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Last month, Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital (SBELIH) and its leadership team presented Sheri Winter Parker of The Corcoran Group with a plaque of appreciation for her support of the East End hospital over the years.

“Sheri joined the ELIH Foundation Board over two years ago and we have been very fortunate to have her support,” said Paul J. Connor, Chief Administrative Officer at SBELIH in Greenport. “Sheri not only brought her business and marketing expertise to the board but has also created a special fundraiser named ‘Shopping with Sheri’ which has brought in, and continues to bring in, much-needed funds for the foundation.”

“I am honored to be recognized for my partnership with Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital,” Winter Parker said in the statement. “They were an integral part of my life in the early days of COVID and they are the reason I am standing here now. Giving back to this hospital is a passion of mine as it is the least I can do. Having this hospital in our community is exactly what we all need when we need the right care.”

The presentation took place on Tuesday, Dec. 19 at the Corcoran real estate office in Cutchogue in Cutchogue.

Paul J. Connor, Chief Administrative Officer; Linda Sweeney, VP of Foundation/External Affairs; Paul Romanelli, Foundation Board Chairman, Dr. Micah Kaplan and Mrs. Eileen Oakley of the ELIH Foundation Board, plus various members of the SBELIH Leadership Team were in attendance.

