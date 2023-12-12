Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

With the holiday season well underway, East End real estate agents are taking part in the season of giving — and you can too.

Here are what some real estate offices on the East End are up to and how you can take part.

• Sotheby’s International Realty‘s brokerages in Bridgehampton, East Hampton and Southampton are sponsoring a coat drive in collaboration with the non-profit organization, Heart of the Hamptons. Currently underway, the coat drive will run through Dec. 29. New or gently used winter coats for all ages are welcome.

• Town & Country‘s annual coat drive is happening through Dec. 16. Donate gently used, clean outerwear to any Town & Country office throughout the Hamptons and the North Fork. Drop off a coat to add to their drive today!

• Douglas Elliman Real Estate: Susan Hovdesven and Brianna Ottati from Elliman’s Sag Harbor office are on the board of the not-for-profit Southampton Day Care Center that serves as safe, nurturing, low-cost day-care services for low-income working families. For the fifth year, agents throughout Elliman’s East End offices are helping to give gifts to the children at the Daycare. The Daycare director Rachel, Susan and Brianna set up an Amazon Wish List with carefully picked toys for each child for Elliman agents and others in the community to shop. Gifts are delivered straight to Brianna and she organizes and delivers to the children closer to Christmas.

“All of the agents have been nothing but generous and loving, and I am excited to see what we can do this year! Now in its fifth year, it has grown into something truly special and agents from WHB to Montauk get excited about it and start reaching out to me early in the season to plan,” said Ottati.

• At SERHANT., instead of a big celebration this season, we are opting instead to do “Serhant Shares,” a companywide initiative where we are all collecting and donating goods to causes of our choosing in our markets. In the Hamptons, the agents are donating to Heart of the Hamptons. They are looking for donations of canned goods, items for pets, hot and cold cereal, juice boxes, household items (toilet paper, garbage bags, etc.), personal items (toothpaste, feminine hygiene products, deodorant and even adult diapers, etc.) and baby formula, baby wipes, baby diapers and more.

• Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty holds a company-wide clothing drive each year. We’re told Men of the Move donates the boxes to all the offices and agents reach out to past clients and customers and put up flyers around their towns. On average, about 50 coats are donated per office. Each office chooses where they want to donate all of the coats and drop them off at the charity of their choice. This year, the offices held the drive in November.

Is your agent’s info missing from the list? Tell us and we’ll add it here. Email [email protected].