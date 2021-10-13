This Private East Hampton Retreat Is a Designer’s ‘Modern Take’ on a Shingle-Style Beach House

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A designer-owned East Hampton beach house that was recently featured in ELLE DECOR was just listed for $4.25 million. This modern take on a shingle-style Hamptons home at 1 Settlement Court in Northwest Woods is listed with Lori Barbaria of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

Sharone Einhorn, co-founder Ruby Beets, a home furnishing shop that had a Sag Harbor storefront for 14 years and now is run online, “stylishly outfitted” the home with custom details throughout the approximately 4,000 square feet of living space, according to the listing.

Built in 2015, the home is perfect for someone looking for a sophisticated and private retreat. Located just 500 feet from a sandy bay beach, the five-bedroom, five-bath home enjoys western sunsets and winter water views. The 1.9-acre property even comes with deeded beach rights. It is also surrounded on three sides by a reserve with access to trails in the Grace Estate.

“Floor-to-ceiling windows and bleached white oak floors give the home a beachy, airy feel,” the listing explains. The foyer sets the tone with a series of Long Island nautical charts covering the wall by the front door, a Hamptons blue color.

A library and a great room, which features a fireplace, opens to a shaded wraparound porch with plenty of comfortable seating, perfect for summer days or nights.

The eat-in kitchen has lots of space. A large center island offers extra storage cabinets and drawers. A pair of oversized FontanaArte lamps hang above the the island. Dine by the fireplace in the dining area, which currently hosts an estate sale oak table and flat-weave rugs from Ruby Beets, according to a post on the retailer’s Instagram page. French doors open into the garden.

Perhaps best of all, is the primary bedroom has its own private wing that includes a spa-like bathroom and an upper veranda that boasts views of the untouched neighboring land. The bedroom walls and the vaulted ceiling are covered in a dove striped wallpaper. Two sets of French doors lead out to the veranda.

The four other ensuite bedrooms “are also styled with the designer’s singular touch,” the listing says.

Other amenities in the home include an integrated sound system, a generator, a water filtration system, and nine-foot ceilings in the full basement.

The home is located close to Sag Harbor and East Hampton Village, but far enough way that it feels a world away from the hustle and bustle of the Hamptons, especially in the summer.

[Listing: 1 Settlement Court, East Hampton |Broker: Lori Barbaria, Douglas Elliman] GMAP

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions, or tips.