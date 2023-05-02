Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

An East Hampton home in the Grace Estate, built by two noted interior designers, hit the market earlier this week for $4.95 million. Shannan North, Peter Turino and Roxanne Briggs of Brown Harris Stevens represent the listing.

New York interior designers the late Peter van Hattum and the late Harold Simmons, called the six-acre property Hertenhof, which translates, we’re told, to Deer Court from the Dutch.

From 1987 to 2013, they ran the firm Van Hattum and Simmons, working on projects that included embassies in Argentina and Venezuela and homes in New York, London and Washington, D.C. Van Hattum died in 2022 and Simmons passed away in 2014.

There is certainly plenty of deer in the hundreds of protected acres surrounding their former home in the historic Northwest Harbor. The listing refers to the property to it as “a wildlife sanctuary less than one mile to Northwest Harbor Beach.”

Van Hattum and Simmons built the four-bedroom, six-and-a-half-bath home with its stately traditional architecture in 2001.

A grand two-story entrance is adorned with tray ceilings. The living room opens onto a covered terrace, a formal dining room, and a garden room with a terrace.

There are four gas fireplaces throughout the 5,629-square-foot home.

The primary suite on the first floor encompasses one wing of the home. It includes a bedroom, a roomy bathroom, a sitting room, a walk-in closet and a private terrace.

Up on the second floor, there are three en suite bedrooms, an office and a balcony that overlooks the manicured lawn.

There is also a full basement and an attached two-car garage.

Out back, there is a heated gunite pool and a pool house.

The six-acre property is well-landscaped with gardens and fruit trees.

[Listing: 17 Terry’s Trail, East Hampton | Brokers: Shannan North, Peter Turino and Roxanne Briggs, Brown Harris Stevens ] GMAP

