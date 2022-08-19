An East Hampton Showing Plus More Hamptons Open Houses

An newly built home is on the agenda of Hamptons open houses this weekend. Located at 23 Spring Close Highway in East Hampton, the property is on the market for $5.495 million. Ryan Lang and Aran Scott of Douglas Elliman are representing the property.
The six bedroom and six and a half bathroom house has everything a buyer could desire including a double-height entryway, great room and open concept kitchen and great room with wide plank white oak hardwood floors. A La Cornue range and Marble countertops make the kitchen unique. A formal dining room, and laundry and mud room cover the functional needs of the new owner.
Step outside the 7,500-square-foot space and enjoy a beautiful blue-stone patio, surrounding an 18-by-44-foot gunite saltwater pool and integrated spa alongside a sunken fire pit.
Additional amenities are in abundance with a finished lower level, with a rec space suitable for a gym or theater, as well as solar panels and a low-nitrogen septic system.
The home will be shown Saturday, August 20 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and Sunday, August 21 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Other open houses this weekend:
27 Montauk Highway, East Hampton
Price: $4.995 million
Broker: Keri A Dayton, Sotheby’s International Realty
Friday, August 19, 12 – 1:30 p.m.
See it here ->
4 Semaphore Road, East Hampton
Price: $2.049 million
Broker: Rebekah C Baker, Sotheby’s International Realty
Friday, August 19, 1:30 – 3:30 p.m., Saturday, August 20, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. and Sunday, 1:30 – 3:30 p.m.
See it here ->
520 Hampton Road Unit 30, Southampton
Price: $2.15 million
Broker: Joe Gonzalez, Corcoran
Saturday, August 20, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
See it here ->
984 And 984a Noyac Path, Watermill
Price: $7.995 million
Broker: Angela Boyer-Stump, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, August 20, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
See it here ->
2056 Montauk Highway, Amagansett
Price: $25 million
Brokers: Kyle Rosko and Marcy Braun, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, August 20, 11 am. – 1 p.m.
See it here ->
112 Wooleys Drive, North Sea
Price: $6.499 million
Broker: Rosemary Bruno, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, August 20, 11 am. – 1 p.m.
See it here ->
8 Evergreen Drive, Manorville
Price: $625,000
Brokers: Letticia Lettieri and Bill Carroll, Corcoran
Saturday, August 20, 11 am. – 1 p.m.
See it here ->
40 Poxabogue Lane, Sagaponack
Price: $5.95 million
Broker: Aleksandrina Penkova, Corcoran
Saturday, August 20, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
See it here ->
8 Margaret S Drive, Shelter Island
Price: $2.495 million
Brokers: Rachel Louise Rushforth-Worrell and Marianne Collins, Corcoran
Saturday, August 20, 12 – 2 p.m.
See it here ->
27 Hollyoak Avenue, East Hampton
Price: $1.05 million
Broker: Jeanne Huston, Corcoran
Saturday, August 20, 12 – 2 p.m.
See it here ->
182 Three Mile Harbor Hog Creek Road, East Hampton
Price: $1.745 million
Broker: Rebekah C Baker, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, August 20, 2 – 4 p.m. and Sunday, August 21, 11 am. – 1 p.m.
See it here ->