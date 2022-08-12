An East Hampton Saltbox Plus Other Hamptons Open Houses

Coming up on the schedule of Hamptons open houses: Saturday morning is your chance to see an East Hampton treasure, located at 27 Hollyoak Avenue. On the market for $1.05 million, this home is represented by Jeanne Hutson of Brown Harris Stevens.
Three bedrooms plus two bathrooms make up the single family, 1417 square foot space. The open first floor with a masonry fireplace, has a wrap around deck attached, accessible through French doors. Inside, hardwood floors, a kitchen with an island, breakfast bar and dining area and the interior balcony give this home its character.
Step outside into the circular driveway, vegetable garden, large back yard and storage shed all in the 0.37-acre lot.
Located near the Springs General Store, as well as historical spots and outside entertainment, this home is just what a Hamptons buyer needs.
Check out the space on Saturday, August 13 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
