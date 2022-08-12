An East Hampton Saltbox Plus Other Hamptons Open Houses

Open Houses

Coming up on the schedule of Hamptons open houses: Saturday morning is your chance to see an East Hampton treasure, located at 27 Hollyoak Avenue. On the market for $1.05 million, this home is represented by Jeanne Hutson of Brown Harris Stevens.

Three bedrooms plus two bathrooms make up the single family, 1417 square foot space. The open first floor with a masonry fireplace, has a wrap around deck attached, accessible through French doors. Inside, hardwood floors, a kitchen with an island, breakfast bar and dining area and the interior balcony give this home its character.

Step outside into the circular driveway, vegetable garden, large back yard and storage shed all in the 0.37-acre lot.

Located near the Springs General Store, as well as historical spots and outside entertainment, this home is just what a Hamptons buyer needs.

Check out the space on Saturday, August 13 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Other open houses this weekend:

3 Discovery Lane, East Hampton
Price: $3.995 million
Broker: Zellman Lambert Team, Town & Country Real Estate
Saturday, August 13, 10:30 – 12 p.m.

23 Spring Close Highway, East Hampton North
Price: $5.495 million
Brokers: Ryan Lang and Aran Scott, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, August 13 and Sunday, August 14, 11:30 – 12:30 p.m.

85 Dune Road, Westhampton Beach Village
Price: $11.9 million
Broker: Enzo Morabito, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, August 13, 11:30 – 1 p.m.

14 Parsons Close, East Hampton
Price: $1.475 million
Brokers: Jackie Dunphy and Greg Schmidt, Corcoran
Saturday, August 13, 12 – 1:30 p.m.

46 White Oak Lane, Southampton
Price: $3.995 million
Brokers: James K Peyton and John Frangeskos, Corcoran
Saturday, August 13, 12 – 2 p.m. and Sunday, August 14, 2 – 4 p.m.

52 Denise Street, Sag Harbor
Price: $1.595 million
Broker: Catherine Debackere, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, August 13, 1 – 3 p.m.

2233 Noyack Road, Sag Harbor
Price: $4.6 million
Broker: Holly Hodder, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, August 13, and Sunday, August 14, 1 – 3 p.m.

121 Lee Avenue, Southampton
Price: $6.495 million
Broker: Bert Meem, Town & Country Real Estate
Saturday, August 13, 1:30 – 3:30 p.m.

5 Rogers Court, Noyack
Price: $5.795 million
Broker: Raphael Avigdor, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, August 13, and Sunday, August 14, 2:30 – 4 p.m.

20 Rolling Woods Court, Wainscott
Price: $2.495 million
Broker: Deirdre Jowers, Corcoran
Sunday, August 14, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

2 Wagon Lane, East Hampton North
Price: $5.75million
Broker: Benjamin P Dixon, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Sunday, August 14, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

