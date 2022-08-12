An East Hampton Saltbox Plus Other Hamptons Open Houses

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Coming up on the schedule of Hamptons open houses: Saturday morning is your chance to see an East Hampton treasure, located at 27 Hollyoak Avenue. On the market for $1.05 million, this home is represented by Jeanne Hutson of Brown Harris Stevens.

Three bedrooms plus two bathrooms make up the single family, 1417 square foot space. The open first floor with a masonry fireplace, has a wrap around deck attached, accessible through French doors. Inside, hardwood floors, a kitchen with an island, breakfast bar and dining area and the interior balcony give this home its character.

Step outside into the circular driveway, vegetable garden, large back yard and storage shed all in the 0.37-acre lot.

Located near the Springs General Store, as well as historical spots and outside entertainment, this home is just what a Hamptons buyer needs.

Check out the space on Saturday, August 13 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Other open houses this weekend:

3 Discovery Lane, East Hampton

Price: $3.995 million

Broker: Zellman Lambert Team, Town & Country Real Estate

Saturday, August 13, 10:30 – 12 p.m.

23 Spring Close Highway, East Hampton North

Price: $5.495 million

Brokers: Ryan Lang and Aran Scott, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, August 13 and Sunday, August 14, 11:30 – 12:30 p.m.

85 Dune Road, Westhampton Beach Village

Price: $11.9 million

Broker: Enzo Morabito, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, August 13, 11:30 – 1 p.m.

14 Parsons Close, East Hampton

Price: $1.475 million

Brokers: Jackie Dunphy and Greg Schmidt, Corcoran

Saturday, August 13, 12 – 1:30 p.m.

46 White Oak Lane, Southampton

Price: $3.995 million

Brokers: James K Peyton and John Frangeskos, Corcoran

Saturday, August 13, 12 – 2 p.m. and Sunday, August 14, 2 – 4 p.m.

52 Denise Street, Sag Harbor

Price: $1.595 million

Broker: Catherine Debackere, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, August 13, 1 – 3 p.m.

2233 Noyack Road, Sag Harbor

Price: $4.6 million

Broker: Holly Hodder, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, August 13, and Sunday, August 14, 1 – 3 p.m.

121 Lee Avenue, Southampton

Price: $6.495 million

Broker: Bert Meem, Town & Country Real Estate

Saturday, August 13, 1:30 – 3:30 p.m.

5 Rogers Court, Noyack

Price: $5.795 million

Broker: Raphael Avigdor, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, August 13, and Sunday, August 14, 2:30 – 4 p.m.

20 Rolling Woods Court, Wainscott

Price: $2.495 million

Broker: Deirdre Jowers, Corcoran

Sunday, August 14, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

2 Wagon Lane, East Hampton North

Price: $5.75million

Broker: Benjamin P Dixon, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Sunday, August 14, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.