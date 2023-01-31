Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Work on the new Stony Brook Medicine East Hampton Satellite Emergency Department is set to begin in February.

Construction is set to begin on a 22,000-square-foot facility at 400 Pantigo Place, according to Southampton Hospital Association (SHA), a separate nonprofit that is considered the founder of Southampton Hospital and continues to support Stony Brook Southampton Hospital, announced this week. Residents

“For over a century, Southampton Hospital Association has been dedicated to building the future of health care on the South Fork,” Kenneth B. Wright, chairman of the Southampton Hospital Association, said in a statement. “Our new satellite emergency facility supports Stony Brook Southampton Hospital and its mission of ensuring all our communities have access to the highest level of medical care.”

East Hampton Facility

The facility, located on a 4.5-acre site, formerly home to two little league ballfields, and adjacent to the East Hampton Healthcare Center, will provide a dedicated resuscitation room, cardiac monitoring capability in every exam room, fast-track treatment rooms for general, pediatric, obstetrics/gynecology and ophthalmology patients, two isolation rooms and imaging rooms. An on-site ambulance will provide transport to Stony Brook Southampton Hospital.

“The East Hampton Satellite Emergency Department will be part of the Stony Brook Medicine healthcare system and provide vital access to emergency and health services to those who visit or reside on the easternmost end of the South Fork,” said Hal Paz, executive vice president of Health Sciences and CEO of Stony Brook University Medicine. “This new facility underscores Stony Brook’s commitment to offer world-class clinical care throughout the East End.”

The targeted completion date is the summer of 2024.

“We thank our donors for their generosity and commitment to this project,” said Jim Forbes, vice chairman of Southampton Hospital Association and chairman of the East Hampton Emergency Department Campaign Committee. “We are grateful for the $10 million state grant made to Stony Brook University and the unwavering support of the Town of East Hampton and its residents throughout this planning process.”

A donor appreciation event and ceremonial ground-breaking was held at the site in May 2022 to celebrate raising $38 million in donations for the project. As a result of inflation and supply chain issues, Southampton Hospital Association continues to fundraise in anticipation of rising costs, a spokeswoman tells Hedges.

Turner Construction Company, an international construction services company, has been hired to build and provide construction management. The building will include rooftop solar panels, a rain-catch garden and native plantings to reduce environmental impact.

For more information on supporting the East Hampton Satellite Emergency Department, call the Southampton Hospital Foundation at (631) 283-4404 or the East Hampton Healthcare Foundation at (631) 324-8943.

