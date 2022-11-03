Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

The walls were raised Monday on a new affordable home in East Hampton for a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who is a single father raising a teenage son.

Habitat for Humanity of Long Island, with house sponsor PSEG-Long Island and build sponsor Ben Krupinski Builder, held a ceremony to mark the moment. Ray Harden and fellow principal Stratton Schellinger grew up in the area and are donating their company’s time and expertise to oversee the home’s construction, which will be completed in about three weeks as part of this year’s Habitat Long Island 2022 Veterans Blitz Build.

“When I heard the new Habitat house would be for a local veteran, I said, ‘We’re in.’ We are proud of Matt’s service to our country and that he is an upstanding member of our community,” Harden says.

“Building this house means he can continue to afford to live and work in the Town of East Hampton, where he grew up, and to see his son grow up here too. We appreciate the hard work of all who are working with us and our working alongside the Habitat team to make this happen.”

As the build sponsor, the firm will work with an array of local sub-contractors, and PSEG-Long Island, which is the home sponsor for what is Habitat’s 236th house on Long Island alongside veteran supporters from Team Rubicon and Southwire.

Putting Down Roots in East Hampton

“I am so grateful for the opportunity to be part of the Habitat family,” said Matt Charron, in a statement. He and his son, Jackson, are currently living in a basement. For the past 12 years, he has worked for The East Hampton Star.

“Raising my son alone has been challenging in a small, crowded apartment. To actually help build our own house will be such a solid foundation for us and partnering with Habitat and being chosen for a house is a life-changing event,” he continues.

As the new homeowner, he will fulfill 300 hours of “sweat equity,” helping to build his house at 50 Thomas Avenue and houses for other families in the program, according to Habitat for Humanity. According to The Star, he has spent many Saturdays volunteering with Habitat for Humanity of Long Island.

Habitat for Humanity’s Process

As with other recipients, he will also go through financial preparation classes and volunteer for community service.

Each homeowner signs a 30-year mortgage with 2% interest and Habitat for Humanity of Long Island holds a second mortgage.

“Partnering with Habitat Long Island will enable us to stay in the same community and put down roots,” says Charron. “I look forward to getting the dog my son has been wanting for so long. Since he is an only child, a puppy will allow him to have someone to care for and keep him company.”

Ben Krupinski Builder is working with H.B. Millwork, Ned Stevens Gutter Cleaning, Palermo Paving, Quackenbush Cesspools, Window World and other subcontractors to complete the project.

“We are grateful to each sponsor, supporter and volunteer helping to make this new home a reality,” says Lee Silberman, the chief executive officer and executive director for Habitat for Humanity of Long Island, which is based in Middle Island.

“The Veterans Blitz Build program – which lets us build unique partnerships with builders, sponsors, and volunteer groups – accelerates completion of new-build projects like this one,” he adds. “We hope to have the opportunity to partner with other veterans in the future.”

Habitat for Humanity of Long Island, Inc. is an independently operated affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International that’s mission is to strengthen communities by providing quality, affordable homes and giving a “hand up” to lower-income families.

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions, or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.