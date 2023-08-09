The property at 51 Landing Lane in East Quogue offers a 6,000-square-foot home, 50-pool pool and access to a private marina and beach.

A bayfront residence in East Quogue, offering a perfect spot for water and boat lovers with its private community beach and marina, has come to market for the first time.

The classic Hamptons house at 51 Landing Lane is asking $6.79 million, listed with the Robert Canberg Team at Nest Seekers International.

The 6,000-square-foot house offers panoramic, southeasterly views of Shinnecock Bay and access to two boat slips. The cedar-shake home with a standing seam roof sits on 0.72-acre, estate-like grounds with a gated entrance.

Built in 2004, the post-modern home has been well-kept both inside and out. The modern living space boasts an open floor plan with double-height ceilings, oversized living spaces and plenty of natural light. In the main living room, for example, there is a wall of French doors that leads out to the waterside patio and another upper-level row of windows that allows the light to pour in.

The living room also features extensive millwork, built-in shelving and a fireplace.

The gourmet chef’s kitchen provides ample space to prepare a meal and features white granite countertops with a center island and high-end, stainless-steel appliances. It is open to the dining room with French doors that provide access to the outdoor kitchen. Back inside, the dining room also flows into a sitting area under the turret offers a circular, built-in window seat for gazing out at the view.

All five bedrooms are generously sized and are en suites.

The owner’s suite, which can be found on the second floor, has access to a private balcony. The suite sits under a coffered ceiling with a fireplace and features an adjacent sitting room with an elevated water view. The primary bathroom boasts an oversized, walk-in shower and a tub.

An expansive patio overlooks a heated, saltwater, gunite pool that measures 50 feet long and sits water side. The pool, along with a hot tub, was built by Tortorella and is surrounded by a stone patio and landscaping, though there is still a view of the water from the pool.

The property also holds a detached four-car garage.