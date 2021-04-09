Easy Hamptons Summer Living: Four-Bedroom Duplex at the Hermitage

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Why worry about taking care of a big house when you can have space in a co-op and make some rental income instead?

This four-bedroom, four-bathroom duplex at the Hermitage, a seven-acre resort nestled in the dunes at 2148 Montauk Highway on Napeague, between Amagansett and Montauk, is available for the first time. The asking price: $2.75 million. Robert Lubin and Jennifer Kalish, Douglas Elliman Real Estate have the listing.

Units C1 and C7 make up this south-of-the-highway co-op that offers covered terraces with views of the ocean and the Hermitage’s pool.

Because these were two separate units, there are two living rooms and two kitchens. Each floor has an ensuite bedroom, plus an additional guest room on each floor and another full hall bathroom. The light-filled spaces certainly have a beachy vibe.

After all, residents (and renters — more on that in a moment) are just steps away from the beach. A sandy, private foot path through the dunes leads down to the ocean surf.

In addition to the heated pool with a spa in the middle of the complex, there are also two tennis courts, a clubhouse and a fitness center. The condominium complex has well-landscaped grounds.

This co-op also provides the option to earn an income on your investment. On-premises management will rent your unit at your discretion.

While it wasn’t clear from the listing how much you stand to make on renting, a quick search of the Hermitage’s availability for July shows two-bedroom rooms go for more than $800 a night.

[Listing: Units C1 and C7 at 2148 Montauk Highway, Amagansett Brokers: Robert Lubin and Jennifer Kalish, Douglas Elliman Real Estate] GMAP

