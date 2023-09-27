The European-style villa at 160 Long Lane in East Hampton is asking $5.995 million.

A European-style villa on a serene property surrounded by East Hampton farmland has been listed for $5.995 million. Cindy Shea of Sotheby’s International Realty represents the sellers.

From the start of the gated entrance, you are seemingly transported somewhere else — a Tuscan estate comes to mind. The stucco Mediterranean-style home sits on grounds that provide provides sweeping sunset vistas. On just shy of an acre, the landscaped grounds have been “curated and nurtured for decades,” according to the listing.

Originally built in 1995, the 3,400-square-foot was renovated in 2019 with interior designs by Kirby Grimes.

“The centerpiece of the home is its open-plan kitchen and dining area, which share a dual-sided fireplace with the spacious living room on the other side of a graceful archway,” according to the listing. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and designer cabinets.

The first floor also offers a family room/office, a full bathroom and access to an oversized, two-car garage.

The second level is home to a primary suite that boasts panoramic views of an adjacent 18.5-acre agricultural reserve with specimen trees, shrubs and flowers. A spa-like bathroom includes a freestanding soaking tub, a shower and two walk-in closets.

Two more generously-sized bedrooms are accompanied by a hallway full bath. There is also a second-floor laundry room. A secondary staircase leads to an upper level with a fourth bedroom and a sitting room, full bathroom and a separate office space that could be made into a swing bedroom as needed.

The lower level is unfinished, but said to be dry and comfortable.

Outside, the 0.92-acre property is home to a 50-foot-by-16-foot heated gunite pool, outdoor shower and a pool house surrounded by stone patios and various sitting areas.

“The expansive lawn area, enclosed by beautiful hedges, includes a tree strung hammock and a private vegetable garden, all combining to create a stunningly picturesque setting in which to entertain and to relax,” the listing explains.

The property, just outside East Hampton Village, is just a few minutes from the shops and restaurants, as well as the ocean beaches.

[Listing: 160 Long Lane, East Hampton | Agents: Cindy Shea, Sotheby’s International Realty] GMAP

