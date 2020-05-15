Fab Five: East Hampton Homes Over $10 Million

Photo: iStock

A village drenched in history. Ocean beaches shimmering as far as the eye can see. A fabulous community.

East Hampton is among the most sought-after neighborhoods around, and these properties, priced at $10 million or above, feature every amenity you can think of. Take a look at these palatial estates and make your move.

38 Two Mile Hollow Road

$26.95 million, listed by Bonny Aarons and Janette Goodstein at Douglas Elliman

This newly constructed oceanfront estate in the Maidstone area is on 3 acres and includes a 50' infinity pool, spa, tennis and separate beachfront bungalow. This move-in-ready home is perfect for family and guests. It has high ceilings and great light and the sight and sounds and smell of the ocean. Relax in the spa/pool or stroll to the beach on your pathway that has a shed for chairs and surf boards. At night the path is lit for beautiful moonlit strolls on the beach. This 9000-square-foot, shingle style home, created by architectural firm AML, is amenities-filled, with 8 bedrooms, 8.5 baths and 5 fireplaces.

31 Two Mile Hollow Road

$14.95 million, listed by Bespoke Real Estate

With landscapes by Hollander Designs, this lovely property features deeded ocean access, short distance from Two Mile Hollow Beach, 2.3 acres, 8,500 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms, attached 2-car garage. The home features gated entry, private hedge-lined property, multiple terraces, pool pavilion, tennis court, heated gunite pool and apple orchard.

47 Georgica Road

$11.9 million, listed by James Petrie at Compass

This elegant, this majestic residence represents an exceptionally rare opportunity to acquire a landmark Hamptons property in the famous Georgica enclave. This estate is nestled amid an established 3.6+/- acres of estate-quality grounds and has been architecturally designed to showcase an immaculate old world aesthetic and a supremely luxurious lifestyle. The home was created by renowned architect Peter Cook, and built by Men At Work builders. Its grand entrance offers a striking introduction with soaring double-height ceilings and antique oak flooring.

8 Jericho Lane

$10.75 million, listed by Randi R Ball at Corcoran

This 1.5-acre estate has 9,264 square feet, 6 bedrooms and 7.5 baths. A first floor master bedroom includes a lovely sun drenched sitting area and spacious dual master baths. All living spaces are generously sized with soaring ceilings that create a bright and light atmosphere that helps to showcase the unbelievable attention to detail throughout this special home. The large gourmet kitchen with restored Pennsylvania barn wood floors flows right into a den and breakfast area allowing all to be together. A grand custom carved staircase leading to the second floor exemplifies the quality, care, and thoughtfulness that went into building this home. The second level has 4 en-suite bedrooms with a den/library and gym.

37 Georgica Road

$14.495 million, listed by Bespoke Real Estate

This new construction, built in 2019 on 1.88 acres, features a 9,312-square-foot residence, 9 bedrooms, 8 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms, 4 fireplaces, tennis court, gunite pool, 2-car garage, pool house and is less than a mile from both the beach and East Hampton's Main Street.