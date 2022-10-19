Real Estate Roundtable: Falling for Fall on the East End

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

As the air turns crisp and the leaves begin to fall, the change of season ushers in some of the best of what the East End has to offer. From pumpkin picking to harvest festivals, hot cider made from orchard-fresh apples to hikes as the leaves change colors, there is plenty to do this time of year. We were curious: What activities do real estate agents in the Hamptons and on the North Fork particularly look forward to this fall?

Dominic Couzens, Compass

“Autumn, the harvest season, what a great time of year! Enjoying sports is certainly top of my list. I enjoy watching NFL football and playing, coaching, and watching basketball. The NBA kicks off shortly and NCAA basketball is right behind. The World Series will be here before we know it and this fall, for the first time ever during this time of year, we have the World Cup. Incredible. The change of season brings a different experience altogether. Quieter beaches and less traffic make for some excellent bike riding, hiking, swimming, and lounging with family and friends. Getting tee times for some much-needed rounds of golf are a lot easier as well! It’s truly one of my favorite seasons out on the East End.”

Judi Desiderio, Town & Country Real Estate

“Sweater weather is one of my favorites. The light is amazing on the East End. The water is still warm and the fishing is at its peak. When my husband, John, comes home with fish we light the fireplace and enjoy dinner with family and friends. For me, harvest season is heaven since I’m a gardener and a baker. I also get to try new recipes for soups and stews. I enjoy sitting out back watching the water and the birds. There was a family of dolphins in Gardiner’s Bay last week. The sea life lately has been spectacular.”

Mary Downes-Sabo, Nest Seekers International

“There is nothing I love more than fall in the Hamptons. Out east the water stays pretty warm in early fall and I love getting those last licks in at the beach before the chill kicks in. There is nothing like the October sun beating down on a quiet shoreline. Fun events like SouthamptonFest showcase the best our community has to offer by providing activities for the whole family and reminding us that while we may be an international summer hotspot, the Hamptons are truly a small town at heart.”

John Frangeskos, The Corcoran Group

“The fall is one of the most beautiful seasons in the Hamptons. The region’s charm and classic Americana are on full display. Fall affords you the luxury of crisp temperatures, endless farm stands to enjoy and my favorite — apple cider donuts from Hank’s Pumpkintown. I love spending time in Water Mill’s equestrian country with the scenic farm views and open roads. The weather is also perfect for my full-court basketball games. It’s a great time to get outside and enjoy nature and our spectacular coastline. The beaches are peaceful and you can see for miles and miles. This fall in particular is an exciting time for our builder clients, as many of their new development projects are moving towards completion!”

Evan Kulman, Compass

“Fall is my favorite time of year in the Hamptons! The weather is typically still sunny and warm, except for the occasional refreshing chill in the morning air, the ocean is great for swimming and the traffic isn’t as noticeable as it is in the middle of August. Once October hits, I personally look forward to the Hamptons International Film Festival. All of the creatives come together to celebrate all facets of the film industry, and this year the festival will be enjoyed for more than one week! The pumpkin farms always seem to open earlier as the years go by, which people come to enjoy from near and far. Reconnecting with friends old and new is always a favorite activity without the chaos of the summer months.”

Ann Gegelys, Sotheby’s International Realty

“Fall out east is truly exceptional… from the changing colors, to the diminishing crowds, what’s not to like?! As the cool, crisp air begins to linger and days get a little shorter, I try to enjoy time outdoors. One of my favorite fall destinations is the Milk Pail U-Pick Farm in Water Mill for apple-picking. As a seasoned apple-picker who counts down the days until I can visit this gorgeous orchard, I look forward to the many varietals Milk Pail has to offer. From a semi-tart Macoun to a tart Jonamac apple, it’s never a struggle to find an apple that tempts my taste buds, or inspires me to bake my favorite apple recipe! Another of my favorite fall destinations that requires very little energy is to take my fun-loving dog Carter to our favorite ocean beach, Beach Lane in Wainscott. With fewer beach restrictions for dogs in the off-season, Carter gets to run, and run, and run (as any good Vizsla does!). We enjoy the cooler breezes and spectacular views, while Carter gets a world-class workout!”

Nicole B. Brewer, Town & Country Real Estate

“Fall is fabulous on the North Fork! There’s nothing like a morning run along Oregon Road in Cutchogue when the air is crisp and the mist is coming off the fields. It’s so calm and peaceful and the best way to reset after a crazy week. It’s harvest time at the vineyards and I like to sample what the winemakers have been working on at Peconic Bay Vineyards, Macari Vineyards, and Pugliese Vineyards. Mid-week is the best time to get a reservation – both Legends and aMano restaurants are great places to nab a large table to catch up with friends when our weekends are so busy. I truly enjoy hunting for delicious bites and unique gifts at the farmers market and local farmstands — you never know what you’ll find, and I love to cook what’s in season. And there’s nothing quite as lovely as a North Fork sunset…those are perfect year-round.”

Stephen Karl, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

“I can’t think of a better place to spend the fall than on the North Fork. Our family loves spending time outdoors, bouncing from playgrounds to parks, adventuring through trails at Inlet Pond County Park in Greenport, finding our way through the Krupski Farm corn maze in Peconic, and collecting fallen leaves wherever we go to bring home for crafting projects. Fall is a time that we especially enjoy hosting friends and family, sipping local wine while sitting around the firepit after a day of exploring North Fork farms and wineries. In the evenings, with darkness already set in, I unwind in the kitchen, cooking meals with my family, roasting squash and simmering soups, highlighted by produce procured from Deep Roots Farm in Southold.”

Kimberly Cammarata, Douglas Elliman

“The activity I look forward to the most during the fall season is spending time with friends and family! The summer season is so busy in real estate that it can be difficult lining up social calendars with those who mean the most. Whether it’s pumpkin picking at Harbes Farm, enjoying a glass of wine under the stars at Paumanok Vineyards, sharing a meal at the newest restaurant in town, or watching the sunset on the beach, fall in the Hamptons is a wonderful place to be. While the hustle and bustle out east never really slows down, it’s always nice to see familiar faces in the community and enjoy the beauty that this season brings.”

William McIntosh, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

“We real estate brokers, like the general public, enjoy all the East End has to offer in the fall. Last weekend, I took the children to pick pumpkins and apples. We brought home some cider to enjoy heated with a cinnamon stick and perhaps a bit of rum for the adults. Fishing for striped bass is particularly fruitful in the fall and the skies are the most beautiful of the year as the clouds light up dramatically at sunset time. On Wednesday nights the sailboat regatta around Robins Island is fun to watch and cheer for your favorite sailors. You can watch from the jetty in New Suffolk or get a bird’s eye view if you are able, from out on the water. The vineyards, are of course, a highlight and offer something for everyone. Many allow you to bring in snacks and offer music. Others are more low-key and offer peace and quiet with beautiful views of the vines laden with ripened fruit and ready to be harvested. If you are looking for lively entertainment, take drive to Greenport where Claudio’s offers live music on weekends. Lovely boutique stores line Main and Front streets and offer items that are unique as well as many locally made products. If art and antiques are your thing, then cruise the galleries and consignment shops also in Greenport. Lastly, let’s chat about the food. Did you say you were a foodie? Well, we’ve got you! From Riverhead to Orient the food scene has exploded on the North Fork. There are many new and old restaurants, cocktail bars with a cool vibe and even an oyster bar where you shuck ‘em yourself. Come and stay at a B&B or a hotel for the weekend and perhaps you’ll fall in love like I did and purchase your own piece of the Forks.”





