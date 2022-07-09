Among the North Fork open houses this weekend is one at a secluded Cutchogue home, priced at $2.95 million. Lana Faye Sherman and Carol Szynaka of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty represent the listing.
Four bedrooms and two-and-a-half-baths can be found in this updated modern space. Architectural peaks and turrets make the interior unique, plus there is freshly painted exterior and hardwood floors.
On the 3.31-acre grounds, there is a saltwater pool, an outdoor shower, a patio and a paddock surrounded by mature specimen trees.
Storage is plentiful with an attached two-car garage and a detached three-car garage.
This home will be shown, Saturday, July 9 from 1 to 3 p.m.
Other North Fork open houses this weekend:
595 Navy Street, Orient
Price: $1.149 million
Broker: Janet Markarian, Daniel Gale
Saturday, July 9, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
1055 Wood Lane, Peconic
Price: $1.499 million
Broker: Susan Orioli, NOFO Real Estate
Saturday, July 9, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
4260 Ole Jule Lane, Mattituck
Price: $2.6 million
Broker: Kelly Gatanas, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, July 9, 12 – 1:30 p.m.
1625 Stillwater Avenue, Cutchogue
Price: $920,000
Broker: Thomas Uhlinger, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, July 9, 12 – 1:30 p.m.
105 Fleetwood Road, Cutchogue
Price: $1.65 million
Broker: William Walters, Daniel Gale
Saturday, July 9, 12 – 2 p.m.
4155 Aldrich Lane Extension, Mattituck
Price: $2.5 million
Brokers: Carol Szynaka and William McIntosh, Daniel Gale
Saturday, July 9, 12 – 2 p.m.
28775 Main Road, Orient
Price: $1.89 million
Broker: Janet Markarian, Daniel Gale
Saturday, July 9, 1 – 3 p.m.
1790 Grandview Drive, Orient
Price: $4.6 million
Brokers: Rita Rooney and Paul Loeb, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, July 9, 1 – 3 p.m.
8255 Bridge Lane, Cutchogue
Price: $999,000
Brokers: Kristy Naddell and Thomas Uhlinger, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Sunday, July 10, 12 – 2 p.m.
485 Sutton Place, Greenport
Price: $875,000
Brokers: Paul Loeb, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Sunday, July 10, 1 – 3 p.m.
