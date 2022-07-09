Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Among the North Fork open houses this weekend is one at a secluded Cutchogue home, priced at $2.95 million. Lana Faye Sherman and Carol Szynaka of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty represent the listing.

Four bedrooms and two-and-a-half-baths can be found in this updated modern space. Architectural peaks and turrets make the interior unique, plus there is freshly painted exterior and hardwood floors.

On the 3.31-acre grounds, there is a saltwater pool, an outdoor shower, a patio and a paddock surrounded by mature specimen trees.

Storage is plentiful with an attached two-car garage and a detached three-car garage.

This home will be shown, Saturday, July 9 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Other North Fork open houses this weekend:



595 Navy Street, Orient

Price: $1.149 million

Broker: Janet Markarian, Daniel Gale

Saturday, July 9, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

1055 Wood Lane, Peconic

Price: $1.499 million

Broker: Susan Orioli, NOFO Real Estate

Saturday, July 9, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

4260 Ole Jule Lane, Mattituck

Price: $2.6 million

Broker: Kelly Gatanas, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, July 9, 12 – 1:30 p.m.

See it here ->

1625 Stillwater Avenue, Cutchogue

Price: $920,000

Broker: Thomas Uhlinger, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, July 9, 12 – 1:30 p.m.

See it here ->

105 Fleetwood Road, Cutchogue

Price: $1.65 million

Broker: William Walters, Daniel Gale

Saturday, July 9, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

4155 Aldrich Lane Extension, Mattituck

Price: $2.5 million

Brokers: Carol Szynaka and William McIntosh, Daniel Gale

Saturday, July 9, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

28775 Main Road, Orient

Price: $1.89 million

Broker: Janet Markarian, Daniel Gale

Saturday, July 9, 1 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->

1790 Grandview Drive, Orient

Price: $4.6 million

Brokers: Rita Rooney and Paul Loeb, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, July 9, 1 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->

Read more about this home, featured on Behind The Hedges!

8255 Bridge Lane, Cutchogue

Price: $999,000

Brokers: Kristy Naddell and Thomas Uhlinger, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Sunday, July 10, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

485 Sutton Place, Greenport

Price: $875,000

Brokers: Paul Loeb, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Sunday, July 10, 1 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->