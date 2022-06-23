House of the Day

Orient Home Overlooking Long Island Sound Asks $4.6 Million

This Orient home in the Grandview Estates is on the market with Douglas Elliman.
Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Realty

A stately home in Orient set on the Long Island Sound features a large waterside yard with a patio and stairs to your very own beach, as well as room and permits for a pool. The home at 1790 Grandview Drive, located in the coveted Grandview Estates private beach community, is asking $4.6 million. Rita Rooney and Paul Loeb of Douglas Elliman have the listing.

The 3,900-square-foot brick home begins with a bright foyer with soaring ceilings and a staircase. The foyer leads to a living room and den, each with a fireplace and hardwood floors. The living room offers views of the Sound.

The kitchen features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. A second staircase can also be found here. A formal dining room, an office, and a half bath are also found nearby.

Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Realty

The first floor includes a primary suite with a prime view of the water and French doors that lead out to the patio. The ample-sized room includes a separate sitting area with built-in shelves. The en suite bathroom offers dual vanities, a walk-in shower and a tub, as well as a dressing room with built-in storage.

“Upstairs has an extraordinarily large landing leading to three large bedrooms and two baths,” according to the listing.

The large yard looks out over the Sound. There is a room for a pool with proper permits. Stairs lead down the beach.

[Listing: 1790 Grandview Drive, Orient |Brokers: Rita Rooney and Paul Loeb, Douglas Elliman] GMAP

Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Realty

