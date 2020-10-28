Orient Waterfront House Offers 180-Degree Views for $3.999 Million

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Drive to the eastern-most hamlet of the North Fork and you will find Orient, the small community of barely 1,000 people. If it’s quiet, private, waterfront you are after, the property, despite its address, at 38099 Main Road is where you will find it.

This newly-renovated, 2,000-square-foot, three-bedroom house is located down a long driveway off the main drag, Route 25, on the northern side of the peninsula that ends at Orient Point. The .67-acre property is situated behind a gate on 100-plus feet of beach with 180 degree views of Long Island Sound, says Michael Brennan of Douglas Elliman. The property is currently listed at $3.999 million.

A grassy lawn leads directly to the sand on what is essentially a private beach, accessed only by the occupants of houses in that immediate area. “This is one of the only ones in Orient Point,” Brennan said.

There are water views from practically every room. A sunroom, located off of the living room through a pair of French doors, perhaps offers the best vantage point. A wall of double-hung windows in the kitchen and first floor bedroom allow for views of the water, as well.

The living room, which also faces the water, has a gas fireplace, and the main living area boasts 25-foot ceilings. Many walls have custom wainscoting.

Two of the bedrooms, both located on the first floor with en suite bathrooms, also offer water views. A third bedroom is located on the second floor. But the space does not end there. Pull down a staircase on the second floor to access the roof deck for the most breathtaking view of all.

A gunite, full-length lap pool, surrounded by a stone patio, is located to the north of the house, overlooking the water. It has an electric cover. There is also an outdoor shower area.

The property also holds a one car, detached garage with storage bay.

[Listing: 38099 Main Road, Orient| Broker: Saunders] GMAP

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.