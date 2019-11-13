Fashion Mogul Elie Tahari Lists Sagaponack Estate

135 Crestview Lane, Sagaponack, Photo: Sotheby's International

A most fashionable home is on the market--East End fashion designer Elie Tahari has listed his Sagaponack estate for $39 million. This oceanfront enclave, represented by Ann Ciardullo and Keith Green of Sotheby's International Realty East Hampton Brokerage, was originally designed in 1998 by HS2 Architecture and features a secluded master suite with a panoramic view of Sagaponack Beach, a room-sized shower, a six-person tub, an office/getaway with 85-inch TV and private balcony overlooking the great room. The sun deck has its own set of stairs to the beach. Two other suites are included with the property. The first sits oceanfront, with private egress to the beach. The second suite features a four-person steam shower, with a wall of glass leading to a hidden garden.

"The sunrises in this home are unlike anything I've seen before," says Green of the views from the great room. "You're literally one with the ocean....there isn't anybody who has walked on that property who hasn't felt like it's the antidote to civilization." Adds Ciardullo, "It's a very unique property and it is just perfect for that right person."

The barn-like great room has opposing Tambour glass doors, a 30-foot ceiling, and a 60-foot pool surrounded by a forest of Russian Olive trees. The interior of the great room was crafted with mid-century overtones by designer Tom Flynn. A flagstone terrace sits in a vine-covered pergola with a dining table for 10.

Another special aspect of the property? Ciardullo and Green note that the Southampton village Zoning Board of Approvals has approved an expansion, putting the buyer several years ahead in growing the home to 10,000 square feet.

The Jerusalem-born Tahari emigrated to the United States and worked in New York City's garment district in the 1970s. In 1973, Tahari began his eponymous fashion label, opening his first boutique on Madison Avenue soon after. As he came to prominence, he held fashion shows in such venues as Studio 54. His work has been featured in Vogue, Harper's Bazaar and more and in 1989 was named one of Crain's New York Business 40 under 40. Since then, Tahari has become one of the fashion world's biggest movers and shakers, with global expansion, numerous awards and a huge collection. In 2013, Mayor Mike Bloomberg declared September 4 "Elie Tahari Day" honoring his 40 years in business. In the summer of 2019, his son, Jeremey, opened an East Hampton pop-up shop of his own at the Elie Tahari boutique.

The property is located at 135 Crestview Lane, Sagaponack.

For more information on this listing, visit sothebysrealty.com.