For the Love of Technology in Real Estate

Technology rules pretty much everything these days. We asked top real estate agents, how has technology changed the way they conduct real estate transactions. What new tools or platforms have you found most useful in your practice?

Julia Krispeal

DOUGLAS ELLIMAN

ROSLYN

Technology has completely transformed how I approach real estate, helping me stay ahead of trends and better serve my clients. Personally, social media has been an incredible tool, not just for showcasing homes but for bringing to life the lifestyle and story behind each property and showcasing local businesses. Technology allows me to share visually engaging tours, highlight unique features, and connect with clients who resonate with my personal journey. The connection goes beyond transactions, it’s about building trust through authenticity and storytelling. Staying on top of new trends is essential in this industry, and I’ve embraced tools that make the process more innovative and efficient. From leveraging analytics to understand market trends to using cutting-edge video tools for virtual tours, I’m always looking for ways to elevate the client experience. Technology allows me to present homes in fresh, exciting ways that stand out in a competitive market, ensuring my clients get the attention they deserve. For me it’s about combining the latest advancements with a personal touch, using technology to not only market homes but also connect with people in a meaningful and impactful way.

Joseph Scavo

DOUGLAS ELLIMAN

ROSLYN

Just like the real estate market, technology and how it fits into our day-to-day life is ever-changing. As a seasoned agent, keeping up with advances in tools and platforms has allowed me to stay in front of savvy buyers, understand the market from multiple perspectives, and consistently be prepared to assist each of my clients. Social media has had an influx of attention in our business — being constantly present on multiple platforms has provided additional outlets to promote my listings to, essentially, the entire world — expanding our already broad reach as Elliman agents. In conjunction with social media, we consistently use ChatGPT and other integrated AI tools for inspiration, marketing research, and trends to consistently stay at the front of people’s attention. It accelerates our marketing and listing uploads, resulting in a quicker turnover from signed to listed. Lastly, Douglas Elliman provides its agents with world-class tools to continuously have our best foot forward and catalyze the process from getting a signed listing to publishing to market. Platforms such as StudioPro, Elliman Production and Elliman.com are an integral part of our day-to-day.

Emily LaRocca

THE AGENCY

FIRE ISLAND AND BAY SHORE

Technology has completely transformed the way I conduct real estate transactions, streamlining processes and enhancing client experiences. From property marketing to closing, every aspect of the business now leverages tech. For me, tools like digital transaction platforms (e.g., DocuSign) have been game-changers, allowing my clients to securely sign documents from anywhere, saving time and making the process more convenient. Being a broker in a market that is dominated by vacation and secondary homes, technology has helped tremendously. Most of my clients are either out of state or even out of the country. Using these tools has given me the opportunity to transact anywhere at any time. On the marketing side, social media and digital advertising platforms are indispensable. Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube let me showcase properties to highly targeted audiences, ensuring maximum exposure. Virtual tours & drone photography, allow buyers to explore listings remotely, often before deciding to visit in person. Additionally, real-time data tools, my personal website and market analytics platforms, provide insights on pricing trends, inventory, and competition, enabling me to guide clients with confidence. Ultimately, technology has made transactions faster, more transparent and more efficient, allowing me to focus more on building relationships and delivering exceptional service—which remains the heart of real estate.

Joan Woletsky

FIRE ISLAND SALES & RENTALS

Technology has transformed how we connect with clients and showcase properties on Fire Island. Previously, potential clients had to take a ferry to view homes, which could be time-consuming or challenging during winter months. Now, with just a few clicks, we can send them links to listings on our website, enabling them to explore properties remotely. This enhances efficiency for both agents and clients and offers buyers and renters the convenience of browsing from any location. Technology significantly aids individuals looking to purchase, particularly first-time buyers and those familiar with the market. New buyers can easily browse online listings to grasp what’s available on the island and refine their preferences before traveling. This results in more focused showings upon their arrival. Our system tracks repeat buyers’ preferences, allowing us to notify them promptly when a new property meets their criteria. Another way we leverage technology on Fire Island is through FaceTime. Whether for rentals or sales, we can quickly tour a property and provide clients with a virtual experience. They can experience the space in real-time, beyond just photos, making the decision-making process quicker and easier. Overall, FaceTime has made the process more efficient, convenient, and personalized.

Margaret (Meg) Smith

DANIEL GALE SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY

BAY SHORE

Last week, I attended a conference in New York City to learn about the future of technology and real estate. The event featured speakers from all the top companies projecting what real estate will look like in the next two years. The conversation focused heavily on AI. I have already started to use aspects of AI to craft an excellent description of a house, which could have taken me hours to perfect before. Additionally, I can leverage technology to save time on administrative tasks. The future of AI seems intriguing regarding what a house sale will actually entail. They displayed a static image of a basketball court and instructed AI to add a dribbler, change the dribbler’s hair color and add a team. Imagine having a static image of a kitchen and then directing AI to create a gourmet meal, brownies or cocktails to tell a story, allowing buyers to envision themselves doing the same. I would emphasize the storytelling element of technology and its time-saving benefits, but I hope technology doesn’t reduce the home-buying experience to merely ordering groceries online, where the joy and emotion of finding one’s dream home becomes just a transaction rather than a wonderful and emotional journey!

Molly Deegan

BRANCH REAL ESTATE GROUP

SEA CLIFF

Technology has empowered agents to deliver more efficient, data-driven, and client-focused services. On the consumer side, various resources across the internet make it easier for clients to search for properties. People often come to us armed with information, but we have found along the way that sometimes what is available online can be inaccurate or misleading. People should always consider following up with a reputable real estate sales professional. Our role is to help people sort through what is reliable information and provide them with expert advice. Behind the scenes, there are many tools realtors rely on today to increase efficiency and security for their clients, and market properties both effectively and creatively. CRMs (customer relationship management software) help us manage leads and stay connected with buyers and sellers. E-signature platforms like DocuSign or virtual round-table software systems can be game-changers, speeding up the contract process and making remote transactions seamless. In New York, staying on top of changing real estate laws, like new rental guidelines and disclosure requirements, is crucial. Compliance tools and legal databases help us navigate these shifts and ensure we are protecting our clients. Overall, technology has made real estate faster, more transparent and more connected than ever. It’s exciting to see how it continues to shape the industry!

