G2D’s Station One in Riverhead Aims for Summer 2024 Finish

G2D Group, which completed a luxury apartment building in downtown Riverhead last year, is well underway with its second project in town.

Known for luxury apartments in western Suffolk and Nassau counties, the Huntington-based G2D Group is constructing a five-story mixed-use building at 205 Osborn Avenue, called Station One. The approximately 36,000-square-foot space is expected to come to completion in the summer of 2024.

The 39-unit development follows the launch of The Shipyard, a four-story residential building at 331 East Main Street, which opened to tenants last summer. The two buildings signify the revitalization of Riverhead, according to G2D Group.

“The positive housing redevelopment in Riverhead, stands as a beacon of transformation, revitalizing neighborhoods and enriching the lives of its residents,” said Greg DeRosa, the principle of G2D. “Through thoughtful planning, innovation, and a commitment to community, Riverhead embraces a future where sustainable housing is accessible to all.”

He added, “This transformative process not only rejuvenates physical spaces but also fosters a vibrant and inclusive community where residents can live, work and thrive.”

DeRosa has been developing and managing real estate in the tri-state area since the early 2000s. G2D’s portfolio includes mixed-use, medical, retail and residential properties with multifamily residences mainly located in transit-oriented communities in Huntington, Garden City and Hicksville.

Station One derived its name from DeRosa, who recognized the significance of the development’s close proximity to the railroad station. “Understanding how this connection shaped a pivotal moment for the Riverhead community’s means of transportation, Greg proposed the name ‘Station One’ as a tribute to this influential milestone,” said Richard Piana, director of public relations.

Sited on the corner of Osborn Avenue and Court Street, Station One is conveniently located near the Long Island Rail Road. It is also next to the Riverhead Free Library and down the street from Suffolk County Supreme Court.

Once a medical building, it has undergone “a massive year-long demolition and renovation project,” a statement from G2D says.

The developer aims to create a “stunning complex” with 39 residences with studios, one-bedrooms and two-bedroom apartments available, and a ground-floor commercial space.

Each apartment is expected to be “meticulously designed with high-end finishes, including professional-grade appliances, wide plank floors, stone countertops and designer light fixtures.” There are washers and dryers in every unit.

Select residences will offer private balconies.

Property amenities will include a 688-square-foot rooftop lounge and a fitness center. Residents will enjoy added security with the “LATCH” key fob entry control system, which will be accessible from their mobile phones. There will be covered adn open parking available.

Fully furnished units will be available.

Meanwhile, on the ground level, Station One will be home to a WorkSmart franchise, a collaborative workspace tailored to entrepreneurs, independent creative professionals and startup companies that are looking for a base or a place to meet.

“The sleek design of the space, with its clean lines and modern sensibilities, fosters a productive and inviting environment,” G2D says. “WorkSmart provides a range of resources and amenities, including Wi-Fi, video conferencing capabilities, private offices, printing and scanning services, break areas, and mail reception.”

Interested clients can contact WorkSmart via email at [email protected] or call 631-204-3399.

Apartment rentals at Station One starts at $2,500.

Over at The Shipyard, studios, one-bedroom and two-bedrooms are available with prices range from $2,500 to $5,800 depending on the size of the apartment and whether it is furnished or not.

According to Piana, tenancy at The Shipyard is thriving. “We are currently operating at an impressive 100% occupancy, and our tenants are flourishing and thoroughly enjoying their experience at The Shipyard and the surrounding community.”

Email [email protected] with further comments, questions or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.