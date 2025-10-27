Goldberg and Willis Take The Experience Team to Elliman

Harlan Goldberg and Jarret Willis, founders of The Experience Team, have joined Douglas Elliman following nearly three years at Corcoran.

With over 25 years of combined experience in the high-end real estate market, including collective sales totaling more than $5 billion, the Experience Team has a presence in New York City, the Hamptons and South Florida with offices in Bridgehampton, at the 575 Madison Avenue offices, Palm Beach and Miami.

Their move to Douglas Elliman also marks an important step in expanding their team, with two new agents, Alexandra “Alee” Loeb and Krystal “Kiki” Sasso.