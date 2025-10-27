Goldberg and Willis Take The Experience Team to Elliman

Harlan Goldberg and Jarret Willis, founders of The Experience Team, have joined Douglas Elliman following nearly three years at Corcoran.
With over 25 years of combined experience in the high-end real estate market, including collective sales totaling more than $5 billion, the Experience Team has a presence in New York City, the Hamptons and South Florida with offices in Bridgehampton, at the 575 Madison Avenue offices, Palm Beach and Miami.
Their move to Douglas Elliman also marks an important step in expanding their team, with two new agents, Alexandra “Alee” Loeb and Krystal “Kiki” Sasso.
Goldberg alone has generated nearly $3 billion in gross sales revenue and served in senior executive sales roles at the Four Seasons, the Ritz-Carlton and the Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group in Miami Beach.
Willis’ sales volume in the Hamptons and New York reaches nearly $500 million, plus he has a sales volume in Florida has $250 million since 2020. He is recognized by RealTrends Verified and was ranked among the top 1.5% of real estate professionals in the U.S. for 2025.
Loeb and Sasso, who are new to the team, will be based in the Palm Beach office and will serve clients in both Florida and New York. They have over 20 years of experience in real estate. Loeb recently transferred from Compass, where she spent the past five years, while Sasso, who is newly licensed and eager to grow, adds a fresh perspective to the group.
